DALLAS, TX--(Marketwired - June 20, 2017) - Ziosk, maker of the world's first ordering, entertainment and pay-at-the table tablet, and Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville Restaurants, part of International Meal Company, today announced a partnership to bring tabletop tablets to Margaritaville Restaurant locations. Under the partnership, Margaritaville Restaurant guests will enjoy the convenience of self-ordering and payment security at the table through Ziosk's Europay MasterCard Visa (EMV) and Point-to-Point Encryption (P2PE). P2PE technology helps to ensure sensitive credit card data is protected from first card swipe, while in transit, all the way to payment providers.

The Ziosk will also help the restaurant group collect an unprecedented volume and quality of survey insights to better understand the voice of the guest. The Ziosk post-dining survey allows guests to provide real-time feedback on their dining experience and these insights provide a deep understanding of the sales and service behaviors of the servers. Margaritaville Restaurants will also be able to leverage talent management solutions through the Ziosk to better determine training needs and to identify and recognize top performing staff members.

The Ziosk 7-inch tablet will be displayed on each table, enabling diners to interactively explore menu items and specials as well as order appetizers, beverages and desserts without having to wait for their server. Additionally, guests can participate in a variety of entertainment activities including trivia and games, all designed to enhance a communal experience at the table.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ziosk to improve our payment security standards through EMV technology, while obtaining measurable and actionable data from the Ziosk surveys," said David Crabtree, President and CEO of International Meal Company U.S. "Creating a unique and wonderful dining experience is our number one priority, and the introduction of the Ziosk will give guests the choice to pay at the table for the first time, providing greater control and security, while improving efficiency on the operations side."

"We are excited to be working together with International Meal Company and their Margaritaville Restaurant locations to offer guests a more convenient, secure and customized dining experience," said Austen Mulinder, CEO of Ziosk. "The Ziosk will also provide Margaritaville Restaurants with valuable and impactful survey data insights to help improve server performance, attain feedback on various menu items and ultimately enhance the guest experience."

Commanding 95 percent market share in the deployed tabletop tablet space, Ziosk tablets are currently in more than 3,000 restaurants across all 50 states. Ziosk has over 170,000 tablets interacting with more than 50 million guests per month.

For more information on Ziosk please visit www.ziosk.com.

About Ziosk

Based in Dallas, Ziosk is the maker of the first entertainment, ordering and pay-at-the-table tablet for the restaurant market. The original Ziosk technology and newly launched Ziosk Aurizon' next generation tablets, each feature 7-inch and 8-inch devices with encrypted credit card readers. The tablets reside on each table, enabling guests to see menu items, play games, view news and entertainment, order food and beverages and 'pay on demand;' all of which gives guests control over their dining experience. With its interactive capabilities, Ziosk and its footprint have created the Ziosk® Media Network, a digital media platform for partners to create engaging experiences at the point of purchase. Ziosk is revolutionizing the experience and economics of dining. For more information, please visit www.ziosk.com.

About IMCMV Holdings:

IMCMV Holdings, Inc, a U.S. subsidiary of Brazilian listed company IMC Alimentacão S.A. (MEAL3 BZ) "International Meal Company" own and operate select Jimmy Buffett's Margaritaville and Land Shark Bar & Grill destination restaurants throughout the United States. Recent development projects include Air Margaritaville at Miami International Airport and Margaritaville Restaurants in San Antonio, TX, Destin, FL, Pigeon Forge, TN and Mall of America. International Meal Company owns over 250 casual and quick-service restaurants in Brazil and the Caribbean, emphasizing units in airports, shopping malls and along major highways.

Media Contact:

Mary Nelson

ICR for Ziosk

646-277-1219

Ziosk@icrinc.com