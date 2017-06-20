

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Rio Tinto Plc. (RTPPF.PK, RIO.L, RIO, RTNTF.PK) said that senior independent director John Varley has resigned as a non-executive director and will step down from the board with immediate effect. Mr Varley joined the Rio Tinto board in September 2011 and was also the chair of the Remuneration Committee.



The company stated that an announcement about the appointment of a new senior independent director and chair of the Remuneration Committee will be made in due course.



