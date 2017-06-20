SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is partnering with KOFRE for this turnkey project

COELBA, part of the Neoenergia group, is one of the first Power utility companies in Latin America offering a fully digital energy distribution system. In their effort to modernize and improve the quality of life in the state of Bahia, COELBA decided to invest in the upgrade and extension of its wireless communication backbone.

The existing heterogeneous network comprised of satellite links and low frequency wireless links operating at 900MHz and 1,5Ghz. With the need of connecting new sites and transport new services COELBA decided to build a homogeneous, modern and reliable infrastructure across Bahia.

SIAE MICROELETTRONICA technology was selected to implement the modern wireless infrastructure maximising reliability with protected configurations, performances with high capacity bandwidth and providing a single network management system.

"SIAE MICROELETTRONICA has developed a strong footprint in the Brazilian market, especially in the energy segment, also thanks to the capability of delivering full turnkey project together with strong partner like KOFRE", says Raphael Macedo, sales leader for vertical markets in Brazil, adding "This project extension award is the confirmation we are serving our customers in the best way".

"SIAE MICROELETTRONICA is a reliable supplier and a reference brand when speaking of wireless communication for data transport in Brazil, implementing the most innovative technology in its solutions", says Flávio Silva, Chief Technology Officer of KOFRE.

"COELBA is making a major investment in the modernization of the radio telecommunications system and sought high availability radios and companies with a strong presence in Brazil, guaranteeing maintenance, support and ensuring that the investment made will have a return in the desired term" said Carlos Alberto De Souza Costa, Telecommunications Operation and Maintenance Manager in COELBA.

