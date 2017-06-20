Albert earns prestigious industry recognition

Albert, created by Adgorithms (LSE:ADGO), today announced that their signature AI platform was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Advertising or Campaign Management category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information and business technology.

AlbertTM is the first and only fully autonomous artificial intelligence driven marketing tool that can independently execute transparent, cross-channel digital campaigns. Albert has drastically improved the sales and ROI for every brand "he's" worked with, vastly exceeding expectations. "His" work has led to grocery stores running out of stock of Dole's fruit-cocktails, caused Cosabella to completely eliminate their use of traditional advertising agencies, and was credited with 40% of Harley-Davidson's NYC motorcycle sales.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards offer 93 categories that are organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Albert was honored as one of 205 finalists across the 59 business technology categories.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business." said Ken Wasch, President of SIIA.

"This time last year we were trying to educate the marketing industry on artificial intelligence; this year we can confidently say it's catching on," said Or Shani, Founder of Albert and CEO of Adgorithms. "The exponential increase in adoption of artificial intelligence-and the drastic increase in sales and ROI that our clients' campaigns are producing-is indicative of AI's ability to completely revolutionize the way digital campaigns are run. We are honored to be recognized by such an influential organization."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program. Business technology leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners. Winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco.

