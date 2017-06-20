NETSCOUT's nGenius Packet Flow Solution Streamlines Service Delivery for Norway's mnemonic

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC., (NASDAQ:NTCT), a leading provider of business assurance, a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions, today announced that Norway-based mnemonic chose its packet visibility solutions as part of the company's managed security service. The NETSCOUT nGenius® Packet Flow System (PFS) platform streamlines service delivery and on-going management of security systems, freeing mnenomic's analysts to focus on higher-value activities such as threat investigation and mitigation, rather than on infrastructure management.

"NETSCOUT greatly simplifies service delivery of our managed security offering," said Even Sverdrup Augdal, head of Network Security Analysis, mnemonic. "It provides an extra layer of reliability and control over the security monitoring infrastructure. nGenius PFS takes care of keeping things running smoothly, so that our analysts can focus on threat investigation."

mnemonic provides 24/7 monitoring services from European-based Service Operation Centers (SOC) staffed with incident response teams. At the core of mnemonic's solution is a proprietary platform, Argus. Argus is used to deliver its Managed Defense service designed to rapidly detect, analyze and respond to security threats on a large scale, including advanced persistent threats, zero-day and targeted attacks.

Strategic Approach to Service Delivery

mnemonic serves large enterprises as well as the small and midsize business (SMB) market. For enterprises with large and complex networks, ensuring consistent and enterprise-wide packet flow visibility is a challenge. Rather than having security systems operate in visibility silos, mnenomic's approach integrates packet flow management at the onset of the customer engagement. This ensures deep visibility into the customer's network, enhancing both the customer's network security and mnemonic's value proposition.

The Packet Visibility Solution

The mnemonic team evaluated several network packet brokers and selected the NETSCOUT nGenius PFS series, specifically the nGenius PFS 2204 and 4204 models, based on customer requirements. The appliances are a part of the infrastructure that the company recommends for on-site deployment, alongside security devices, such as intrusion detection system (IDS) or security event and incident management (SEIM), all under the Argus umbrella.

The appliances aggregate traffic from multiple network segments and forward copies of the traffic to the security devices for inspection. nGenius PFS performs load-balancing, filtering and speed conversion, delivering the right packet flows, at the right time and in the form that the security devices require. The key differentiating factor for mnemonic was the hardware accelerated proven performance of the nGenius PFS systems, since the customer's security and mnemonic's reputation depends on high availability of security infrastructure.

The NETSCOUT solution optimizes the efficiency of network security devices, with many processing-intensive functions, such as filtering and load-balancing, performed by the packet flow switch. For example, nGenius PFS can automatically rebalance the load if a particular device in a group is not functioning properly or needs to be taken out for maintenance. This allows mnemonic to focus its personnel on the delivery of the managed service, rather than on managing security infrastructures.

Easing Transition to Active Security

Since many of mnemonic's customers are migrating from passive to active security monitoring support for active (inline) security was a key requirement. The nGenius PFS 4204 and 2204 devices have built-in support for inline deployments, such as network bypass, conditional triggers and advanced health-checking. With nGenius PFS as part of the deployment, the transition from passive to active monitoring is straightforward and does not require that customers re-architect their visibility plane.

About mnemonic

mnemonic is among the largest IT security service providers in Europe. It is the preferred security partner of the region's top companies and a trusted source of threat intelligence to Europol and other law enforcement agencies globally. With intelligence-driven managed security services, 130+ security experts and partnerships with leading security vendors, mnemonic enables businesses to stay secure and compliant while reducing costs. For more information please visit www.mnemonic.no.

NETSCOUT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: NTCT) is a leading provider of business assurance a powerful combination of service assurance, cybersecurity, and business intelligence solutions for today's most demanding service provider, enterprise and government networks. NETSCOUT's Adaptive Service Intelligence (ASI) technology continuously monitors the service delivery environment to identify performance issues and provides insight into network-based security threats, helping teams to quickly resolve issues that can cause business disruptions or impact user experience. NETSCOUT delivers unmatched service visibility and protects the digital infrastructure that supports our connected world. To learn more, visit www.netscout.com or follow @NETSCOUT on Twitter, Facebook, or LinkedIn.

