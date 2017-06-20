Christopher Baker-Brian, Mansoor Hamayun, Laurent Van Houcke Win Young Entrepreneur Award at 7th Annual Enterprise Awards

LONDON, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Yesterday evening, the three founders of BBOXX, Mansoor Hamayun, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Christopher Baker-Brian, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer and Laurent Van Houcke, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer, jointly won the Young Entrepreneur Award at the 7th Annual Enterprise Awards.

(Photo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/525336/Christopher_Baker_Brian.jpg )



The Young Entrepreneur Award recognises entrepreneurs under 30 who have achieved strong financial growth, developed innovative products, have been successful in fund raising for the business and have a 'can do attitude'.

The Enterprise Awards celebrate the UK's finest entrepreneurs in 13 categories. They uniquely focus on the achievements of founders, with applicants judged on a number of factors including vision, growth, innovation, funding, use of capital, use of resources, strategy, execution, ambition, and determination to succeed.

The awards were presented during a gala banquet held on Wednesday 14th June at The Dorchester, during London Technology Week. Proceeds from the event will be donated to Sherry Coutu's Founders4Schools charity, which helps schools find inspiring business leaders to speak to children in the classroom.

John O'Connell, Chairman of the Scaleup Group and founder of the Enterprise Awards, said: "Entrepreneurship is key to the success of the UK economy, and we continue to be encouraged and impressed by the standard of leaders in this country through the Enterprise Awards."

"The winners of this year's Enterprise Awards are at the forefront of their fields. They exemplify the mission of the awards to recognise leaders at every stage in their careers that have or will make a significant impact on their industry. This year was record breaking for us in terms of applications which is indicative of the number of quality of innovative founders we have here in the UK. Two-thirds of this year's Enterprise Awards entrants are growing at over 50% per annum; 5 of those shortlisted are growing at 100% per annum and over £300 million growth capital has been raised from institutions. I'm already excited to see next year's crop."

Chris Baker-Brian commented: "In the UK's competitive technology sector, this award is a great recognition of BBOXX's team effort to electrify the developing world through providing high quality energy systems."

Details about The Enterprise Awards and the list of winners in all categories are available at http://www.enterprise-awards.co.uk/

