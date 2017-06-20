Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow Is Launching On June 29; Reveals New Animation Featuring Stephen Hawking, George Takei, Bill Nye, And Neil Degrasse Tyson

Jam City and TinyCo's Mobile Game Based on the Hit Animated TV Series FUTURAMA will Release on the App Store and Google Play on Thursday, June 29

CULVER CITY, California, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Jam City, via its game studio TinyCo, and FoxNext Games today announced that their mobile game Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is launching on the App Store and Google Play on June 29th. To celebrate the upcoming launch, TinyCo has released a new fully-animated trailer featuring legendary science and science-fiction celebrities Stephen Hawking, George Takei, Bill Nye, and Neil DeGrasse Tyson. Additionally, all four celebrities will be featured in the game as playable characters, each with their own unique storyline. Created in partnership with FUTURAMAcreator and Executive Producer Matt Groening and his Curiosity Company, along with Executive Producer David X. Cohen, original FUTURAMA writers, and Rough Draft Studios, the trailer continues TinyCo's commitment to working closely with the original FUTURAMA team to bring all new FUTURAMA stories to life. Even more fun FUTURAMA surprises, including additional original animation, will be revealed in the coming weeks.

To view the new official launch date trailer for Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow on YouTube, please visit: https://youtu.be/1gDcZ4tTG3o

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, which will be free to play, blends simulation, combat, galactic exploration, and choose-your-own-adventure gameplay together to bring the escapades of the Planet Express crew to life.

Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow is coming June 29th to mobile devices via the App Store, Google Play, and the Amazon Appstore. More information on the game will be released in the near future. For more details on Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow as they are revealed, and to connect with FUTURAMA fans who will help create and play the game, please visit: www.fb.com/playfuturama, www.twitter.com/playfuturama, and www.Jam City.com.

Additionally, pre-register on Google Play at https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.Jam City.futurama or visit www.youwillplayfuturama.com to be notified when the game is released.

About Jam City

Jam City is a Los Angeles-based mobile game maker with global reach. Created in 2010 by former MySpace co-founders Chris DeWolfe, Aber Whitcomb, and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado, Jam City is the creator of 6 of the Top 100 highest grossing games across Apple's and Google's US app stores. Its portfolio of titles--which includes Cookie Jam, Panda Pop, Family Guy: The Quest for Stuff and Marvel Avengers Academy--has been downloaded more than 800 million times and is regularly played by nearly 50 million people monthly. Jam City has studios in Seattle, San Francisco, San Diego and Buenos Aires. In 2016, Jam City acquired TinyCo, a San Francisco studio at the forefront of bringing the world's most popular entertainment franchises to mobile games.

About FoxNext Games

FoxNext Games, a division of the FoxNext group, produces award-winning games based on Twentieth Century Fox's globally-recognized film and television properties. FoxNext Games brings triple-A quality and enjoyment to millions of players every day with games including ALIEN' ISOLATION, ANGRY BIRDS' RIO, THE SIMPSONS' TAPPED OUT, FAMILY GUY: THE QUEST FOR STUFF, ANIMATION THROWDOWN: THE QUEST FOR CARDS, SUGAR SMASH: THE BOOK OF LIFE, and many more.

About Rough Draft Studios

Established in 1991, Rough Draft Studios, Inc. is an award-winning animation studio specializing in traditional character animation, computer animation, and the blend of both mediums. Supervising Director Peter Avanzino, Producer/Partner Claudia Katz, and the rest of the Rough Draft gang are thrilled to be lending a hand on Jam City's Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow.

About FUTURAMA

FUTURAMA focuses on the life of PHILIP J. FRY (Billy West), a 25-year-old pizza delivery boy who accidentally freezes himself on December 31, 1999 and wakes up 1,000 years later with a fresh start at life at Planet Express, an intergalactic delivery company. There, he meets a cast of characters, including love interest LEELA (Katey Sagal), a sexy cyclops with anger management issues, best friend BENDER (John DiMaggio), a beer-powered kleptomaniac robot, PROFESSOR FARNSWORTH (Billy West), a brilliant yet forgetful scientist and intrepid inventor, HERMES (Phil LaMarr), the company's detail-oriented bureaucrat, AMY (Lauren Tom), an intern who is as cute as she is klutzy, and ZOIDBERG (Billy West), a lobster-like, self-proclaimed expert on humans. Throughout their adventures, the team encounters MOM (Tress MacNeille), the foul-mouthed owner of MomCorp, ZAPP BRANNIGAN (Billy West), the vain, self-absorbed captain of the starship Nimbus, and many others. Just as it is today, life in the future is a complex mix of the wonderful and horrible, where things are still laughable no matter how wild and crazy they get. Fry's introduction to life in New New York includes a visit to The Head Museum, where the heads of humanity's most renowned and influential people live on. Against a backdrop of pesky aliens, exasperating robots, and malfunctioning gadgets, Fry finds that people still struggle with the same daily anxieties of life and love. FUTURAMA, the Emmy Award-winning series created by Matt Groening, is produced by Twentieth Century Fox Television in association with The Curiosity Company, with animation produced by Rough Draft Studios, Inc. Groening, David X. Cohen, and Ken Keeler serve as executive producers. FUTURAMA is distributed by 20th Century Fox Television Distribution.

To download supporting assets, including the new launch date trailer and screenshots, for Futurama: Worlds of Tomorrow, please visit: https://app.box.com/v/FuturamaWoT-ReleaseDate

