Julia Mair joins Clarivate Analytics as Chief Marketing Officer

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics, the global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics that accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that Julia Mair has joined the company as its Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

"We're a company with a bold new vision for accelerating the pace of innovation, which became increasingly evident by our recent acquisition of Publons," said Robert Lemmond, Chief Commercial Officer for Clarivate Analytics. "We could not be more delighted that Julia has joined Clarivate and know she will increase the possibilities we have to tell the Clarivate story to the world."

Mair brings to the company deep expertise in creating and executing high-impact global marketing strategies. With her customer-first philosophy, Mair has spent her career building global businesses through data-driven, technology-enabled marketing and sales strategies - from content marketing and strategic segmentation to customer experience optimization. She will be based in the Philadelphia office and be a member of the Executive Leadership Team.

As a newly independent, global company, Clarivate is focused on investing aggressively to enhance its existing solutions and developing new ones, while embracing an entrepreneurial culture. Great company culture is something Mair embraces, having previously led multiple cultural transformation activities focused on values, aspirational culture and employee branding.

Prior to joining Clarivate Analytics, Mair was CMO at Sterling Talent Solutions, and was instrumental in successfully rebranding the company, transforming all aspects of marketing, including digital and social, demand generation and client loyalty and retention programs. Prior to this, she was VP, Consumer Marketing & Circulation at The Wall Street Journal, and led acquisition and activation programs across multiple markets. Mair also held marketing roles at information services organizations including FACTIVA, Dow Jones and LexisNexis.

Clarivate Analytics

Clarivate' Analytics accelerates the pace of innovation by providing trusted insights and analytics to customers around the world, enabling them to discover, protect and commercialize new ideas faster. Formerly the Intellectual Property and Science business of Thomson Reuters, we own and operate a collection of leading subscription-based businesses focused on scientific and academic research, patent analytics and regulatory standards, pharmaceutical and biotech intelligence, trademark protection, domain brand protection and intellectual property management. Clarivate' Analytics is now an independent company with over 4,000 employees, operating in more than 100 countries and owns well"known brands that include Web of Science', Cortellis', Derwent', CompuMark', MarkMonitor® and Techstreet', among others. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

