IPC Launches Unigy 360

NEW YORK, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --IPC, a leading global provider of secure, compliant communications and networking solutions for the financial markets community, today announced the launch of Unigy 360, a software-as-a-service (SaaS) solution performance engineered to deliver innovation, economics and powerful new capabilities for global financial market participants. Unigy 360 offers the advantages of IPC's industry-leading Unigy® platform for unified communications and applications along with the simplicity and scalability of a cloud-based solution. The initial offering will target the small to medium buy-side and energy market customers as IPC expands its product portfolio to address the needs of the one million regulated users within the financial markets. The solution also includes the Unigy 360 application which provides reliable, secure and "anytime, anywhere, any device" access to counterparties, liquidity, and trade lifecycle services.

"Unigy 360 is a game changing proposition that serves as a powerful catalyst and enabler for addressing the most complex and challenging communications and workflow requirements of regulated users in the global financial markets," said Neil Barua, Chief Executive Officer, IPC, "The solution is pivotal for clients to mitigate operational, market, business and investment risks. The role of Unigy 360 is particularly vital during volatile market conditions when users need reliable and compliant access to their counterparties."

Small to mid-sized market participants who implement the Unigy 360 solution become an integral part of one of the world's largest and most diverse financial ecosystems comprising buy-side firms, sell-side firms, inter-dealer brokers, listed and OTC liquidity venues, trade lifecycle service providers, market data vendors and clearing/settlement firms. All regulated users in a firm including traders, researchers, portfolio managers, risk managers, compliance professionals, technologists, settlement personnel and operations staff can leverage Unigy 360 for mission-critical external communications and internal workflows.

"Cloud adoption continues to grow in the global financial markets as it provides mobility, business continuity, low total cost of ownership, agility and rapid time-to-market while requiring virtually no upfront investments or IT support," said Anthony J. Perrotta Jr., Chief Executive Officer, TABB Group, an international research and consulting firm focused exclusively on the capital markets. "Banks, broker-dealers, institutional investors, traditional asset managers and alternative investment managers that deploy state-of-the-art cloud-based solutions will achieve significant business benefits while complying with global regulatory requirements."

About IPC

IPC is a technology and service leader that powers financial markets globally. We help clients anticipate change and solve problems, setting the standard with industry expertise, exceptional service and comprehensive technology. With customers first and always, we collaborate with each to understand their individual needs to help make them secure, productive and compliant within our connected community. Through service excellence, long-developed expertise and a focus on innovation and community, we provide agile and efficient ways for our customers to accelerate their ability to adapt to the ever-changing requirements for advanced networks, compliance and collaboration with all counterparties across the financial markets.www.ipc.com

Certain statements contained in this press release may be forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "should" or "will" or similar terminology. Any forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. Actual results may differ materially from any future results expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements.

