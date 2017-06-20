Legal Marijuana and CBD-based Products Increasing Demand Continues to Drive Revenue Growth

PALM BEACH, Florida, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Sales and revenue growth in the blazing hot CBD-based and legal marijuana markets within the rapidly growing cannabis industry continue to rise with Acrview Market Research projecting as much as $20 Billion in sales within four short years.Encouraged by the growing international acceptance of cannabis and legal marijuana uses, expansion and operations continue to be strong for companies such as: PotNetwork Holding Inc. (OTC: POTN), OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTC: OWCP), GB Sciences, Inc. (OTC: GBLX), Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA) and Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS).

PotNetwork Holding, Inc. (OTC: POTN) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Diamond CBD, Inc., after reporting a string ofrecord-breaking monthly revenues, reports once again that it has surpassed projections yet again as the result of heightening demand for its products. "To the surprise of many, our momentum has not plateaued. Our continued upward trend in sales is the result of an offering of an outstanding range of excellent products supported by a determined, tireless and goal-oriented team. As we conclude a succession of very successful trade show events, we continue to be exceedingly pleased with the results," stated Maria Gomez, Regional Vice President of Sales of Diamond CBD, Inc. As a result of the timing of Diamond CBD's consumables growing popularity, unsurpassed product quality, and numerous event presentations, consumer and trade enthusiasm for Diamond CBD's products continue to escalate and drive sales.Read this and more news for PotNetwork Holding at http://www.marketnewsupdates.com/news/potn.html.

Diamond CBD recently disclosed that for the month of April 2017 the Company had accomplished a massive spike in revenues year over year. Similarly, no momentum was lost in May as over $1,000,000 in monthly sales has been reported. These continued record results can be attributed to Diamond CBD's aggressive strategy since the first of the year of showcasing both its product line and highly successful branding strategy at numerous widely recognized industry events and investor conferences.

Having recently surpassed the milestone of distributing 1 million Chill Gummy edibles, and having its CBD products distributed in approximately 10,000 retail locations nationwide, the Company continues to report ongoing heavy order flow. Moreover, as a result of the Company's strategic publicity efforts and high-profile presence at major trade shows and conventions, the Company anticipates continued strong growth in its customer base, brand recognition and overall market preference for its products.

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTC: OWCP) closed up 5.74% on Monday after trading over 1.2 million shares. The company recently announced it has engaged CFN Media to conduct a 2-month investor and market visibility program beginning on June 15, 2017. "We are excited to be working with OWC Pharmaceutical Research once again," said Frank Lane, President of CFN Media. "The Israel-based company has made tremendous strides in developing its clinical programs, including its topical cannabinoid-based psoriasis cream that could provide much-needed relief to millions of sufferers worldwide."

GB Sciences, Inc. (OTC: GBLX) closed up 1.76% on nearly 900,000 shares traded on Monday. GB recently announced it has won the bid for LSU Solicitation - SFO 0000000165 for the cultivation, production and use of medical marijuana. The awarding of the final contract is contingent upon: Securing of a Louisiana-based financial institution and Final approval by the Louisiana State Board of Supervisors.

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA) recently announced it garnered extensive media coverage from the 4th Annual Cannabis World Congress and Business Expo in New York, which took place on June 14-16. Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s CEO Dr. Stuart Titus spoke to several television and radio stations about the therapeutic properties of cannabis, recent breakthroughs in medical cannabis research, and the Company's groundbreaking Real Scientific Hemp Oil' (RSHO') and zero-THC Real Scientific Hemp Oil-X' (RSHO-X').

Cannabis Science, Inc. (OTC: CBIS) closed up on Monday at $0.0512 trading over 12.9 Million shares by the market close.Cannabis Science, Inc. takes advantage of its unique understanding of metabolic processes to provide novel treatment approaches to a number of illnesses for which current treatments and understanding remain unsatisfactory. Cannabinoids have an extensive history dating back thousands of years, and currently, there are a growing number of peer-reviewed scientific publications that document the underlying biochemical pathways that cannabinoids modulate. The Company works with leading experts in drug development, medicinal characterization, and clinical research to develop, produce, and commercialize novel therapeutic approaches for the treatment for illnesses caused by infections as well as for age-related illness.

