Exhibition of Nicholas Roerich Works Opens in Astana Within the EXPO 2017 Cultural Program

June 20, 2017 - For the first time Nicholas Roerich Museum New York has exhibited paintings by the great artist outside the United States. The exhibition will be open for visitors of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan until the end of EXPO 2017 in Astana.

The exhibition "In search of Shambhala: Masterpieces from the New York Nicholas Roerich Museum" brings together 37 works of the famous artist painted in his youth and later, for example, following the expedition in Central Asia, including Kazakhstan.

According to Marina Kovaleva, president of the Russian American Foundation, just like UN and EXPO 2017 unite countries, Nicholas Roerich's exhibition unites people from all over the world, which means that an international dialogue has been accomplished. "Although we speak different languages, art enables us to communicate in the same language," says Marina Kovaleva.

The impressive cultural program of EXPO 2017 will allow residents and guests of the capital to see some other treasures of the World Cultural Heritage in the National Museum of Kazakhstan. For example, the museum presents the Terracotta Army of Emperor Qin Shi Huang, including sculptures of warriors, weapons, tableware, golden and silver jewellery dating back to 2010-2009 B.C.

On July 1, "Scythian Gold", an international exhibition of original artefacts will open its doors to visitors. The exhibition will present over 200 best pieces of the Scythian culture of the 7th-2nd centuries B.C., including treasures of ancient nomads, bringing in the flavour of past thousands of years.

The detailed agenda of the National Museum of the Republic of Kazakhstan is presented on the official website: http://www.expo2017culture.kz/

About EXPO 2017 in Astana

The International Specialized exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' will take place between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017.

Representatives of 115 countries and 22 international organizations will participate in EXPO 2017 to discuss global issues related to developing renewable energy sources.

National company "Astana EXPO-2017

