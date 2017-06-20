Cirque du Soleil Exhibits an Unmatched Show at EXPO 2017

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A show by world-renowned Cirque du Soleil premiered at the International Specialized exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 "Future Energy"

Cirque Du Soleil provided an exclusive show REFLEKT put on especially for visitors to the EXPO 2017 in Astana. It premiered on June 16, all tickets were sold-out ahead.

Executive Director Daniel Fortin said: 'The REFLEKT show was staged to match the exhibition's theme and Kazakhstan's cultural background, which makes it special among our projects. This is a show that is not to be missed!'

According to the plot, the main character of the performance - an archaeologist and visionary named Arman - discovers 7 elements of Kazakh culture: joy, success, wisdom, prosperity, dynamics, movement and development, and the power of the heavens.

The storyline of traveling through a fantasy world where the past meets the present, giving birth to a bright future, is accompanied by Kazakh tunes intertwined with electronic music.

The stage is decorated with extraordinary sets, while unique video projections, laser installations and light graphics breathe life into a variety of natural landscapes.

The cast features 37 actors from 11 countries.

The REFLEKT show is one of the highlights of the cultural program at EXPO 2017 and will run until September 9, 2017. A total of 71 75-minute-long performances will be given during the exhibition. To see the timetable and purchase tickets, go to: https://tickets.expo2017astana.com/

Cirque du Soleil

Starting as a small posse of 20 street actors in 1984, Cirque du Soleil has turned into one of the largest companies in the entertainment industry headquartered in Montreal. The company employs nearly 4000 people from 50 countries around the world, including 1300 actors. Cirque du Soleil has an army of over 160 million fans in more than 400 cities and towns across 60 counties and 5 continents.

About Astana EXPO 2017

Astana EXPO 2017 'Future Energy' will take place between June, 10 and September, 10 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will become one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

