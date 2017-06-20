Lumileds announced the appointment of Megan Giannini as Senior Vice President (SVP) of Human Resources, based in Amsterdam, NL, effective June 19. Giannini has over 25 years of experience, previously serving as Global Head of Integrated Talent Management for Philips.

Throughout her career, Giannini has held numerous leadership positions in high tech, networking, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and healthcare technology industries in the San Francisco Bay Area, Boston and Amsterdam. Her areas of expertise include HR business partnering, post-merger integration and talent management.

"As our business continues to scale, having someone guide our Human Resources organization with Megan's leadership and professional background is a great step toward strengthening the culture of Lumileds," said Mark Adams, CEO of Lumileds.

Lumileds is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Royal Philips (NYSE: PHG, AEX: PHIA). Philips announced on December 12, 2016, that it signed an agreement to sell a majority interest in Lumileds to certain funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE: APO). The transaction is expected to be completed in Q3 2017, subject to customary closing conditions. As required under the signed agreement, Apollo has been appropriately briefed on the appointment of Megan Giannini as SVP of Human Resources.

"My passion is helping businesses grow, through the alignment of organizational requirements with individual ambition and talent, and building an environment where both can thrive. This is an exciting time for Lumileds and I look forward to contributing to the company's growth," added Giannini.

Lumileds develops, manufactures and distributes groundbreaking LEDs and automotive lighting products, with about 9,300 employees spanning operations in over 32 countries.

About Lumileds

Lumileds is the global leader in light engine technology. The company develops, manufactures and distributes groundbreaking LEDs and automotive lighting products that shatter the status quo and help customers gain and maintain a competitive edge. With a rich history of industry "firsts," Lumileds is uniquely positioned to deliver lighting advancements well into the future by maintaining an unwavering focus on quality, innovation and reliability. To learn more about our portfolio of light engines, visit lumileds.com.

