LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Unitas Global, the leading enterprise hybrid cloud solution provider, announces today that it has been named one of the Top 500 CRN Service Providers, and was recognized as a top service provider on the 2017 MSPmentor 501 Global Edition Worldwide Company Rankings. MSPmentor selected Unitas Global based on its go-to-market strategy, financial performance, client approach, and methodology, while CRN evaluated Unitas on revenue related to its cloud service offerings.

The MSPmentor 501 Global Edition Worldwide Company Rankings employs a methodology that assesses company strength based on revenue contributions from key go-to-market activities, placing the highest value on revenue generated from true managed and cloud services. MSPmentor performs a thorough evaluation examining the business models, technologies, vertical markets and customer segments that MSP companies engage most which ties directly into their complex ranking system. The recognition is a testament to Unitas Global's revenue growth of 186% CAGR over the last four years.

Each year, CRN issues its annual ranking of the largest technology integrators, solution providers, and IT consultants in North America based on revenue. Unitas Global's rapid revenue growth is attributed to its strategy, methodology, and client approach, in addition to significant growth of its over 130 global enterprise customers.

"Unitas Global is honored to be named in both a global and North American survey ranking the top managed and cloud service providers across the industry," explains Patrick Shutt, CEO of Unitas Global. "It's a company-wide accomplishment to develop, market, and deliver high-quality cloud services that meet global enterprises' needs, and it's rewarding to see our concerted effort materialize in this recognition."

Unitas Global provides clients with custom, highly secure, fully managed cloud-based IT environments that are simple to consume. By transferring daily infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, clients can focus internal IT resources on their business-centric initiatives.

Unitas Global is a leading provider of enterprise hybrid cloud solutions. The Unitas Enterprise Private Cloud (EPC) solution provides clients with custom, highly secure, and dedicated cloud-based IT environments that are easy-to-consume, fully managed, and backed by an end-to-end SLA, guaranteeing application uptime. By offloading day-to-day infrastructure operations to Unitas Global, our clients are able to refocus and optimize their internal IT resources toward their business-centric initiatives. Unitas is headquartered in Los Angeles, with clients and locations spanning the globe. For more information, please visit www.unitasglobal.com.

