TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Prime Dividend Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05917 for each Class A share and $0.04167 for each Preferred share. Distributions are payable July 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2017.

Under the distribution policy announced on July 17, 2014, the monthly dividend payable on the Class A shares is determined by applying a 10.00% annualized rate on the volume weighted average market price (VWAP) of the Class A shares over the last 5 trading days of the preceding month. As a result, Class A shareholders of record on June 30, 2017 will receive a dividend of $0.05917 per share based on the VWAP of $7.10 payable on July 10, 2017. The yield will remain stable at 10.00% (based on the VWAP) under this distribution policy.

Preferred shareholders continue to receive prime plus 0.75% with a minimum rate of 5.00%.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $9.36 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.22 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $15.58.

The Company invests in a portfolio of high yielding Canadian Companies as follows:

Banks Investment Management Bank of Montreal AGF Management Ltd. Bank of Nova Scotia CI Financial Corp. CIBC IGM Financial Inc. National Bank of Canada Royal Bank of Canada Toronto-Dominion Bank Banks Life Insurance Utilities & Other Bank of Montreal Great-West Lifeco Inc. BCE Inc. Bank of Nova Scotia Manulife Financial Corporation TransAlta Corp CIBC Sun Life Financial Inc. TransCanada Corp National Bank of Canada Power Financial Corp. Royal Bank of Canada TMX Group Inc. Toronto-Dominion Bank

Distribution Details ---------------------------------------------------- Class A Share (PDV) $0.05917 Preferred Share (PDV.PR.A) $0.04167 Ex-Dividend Date: June 28, 2017 Record Date: June 30, 2017 Payable Date: July 10, 2017

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.primedividend.com

info@quadravest.com



