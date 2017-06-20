Hereby the financial calendar for 2018:
28 February 2018 Publication of Annual Report 2017
30 April 2018 Annual General Meeting
17 May 2018 Publication of Interim Report, 1st quarter of 2018
23 August 2018 Publication of Interim Report, 1st half year of 2018
15 November 2018 Publication of Interim Report, 3rd quarter of 2018
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to Cristina Rønde Hefting, Investor Relations Manager, on tel. +45 35 47 79 22.
Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=635896
