VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SGB) ("Solegear" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has received a purchase order from London Drugs to carry its latest collection of good natured™ plant-based home organization products, including 4 popular home recycling "blue bins".

This latest collection is the result of ongoing collaboration between Solegear and its customers to identify top consumer trends and then design, source and manufacture better everyday products made from safer, earth-friendly materials. The new recycler collection is expected to arrive in London Drugs stores and online at www.londondrugs.com by early August 2017.

"We consider ourselves very fortunate to have strong collaborative relationships with our customers, like London Drugs, who push us to seek out the very latest plant-based materials and turn them into everyday household products that are better for the health of our planet and ourselves," said Paul Antoniadis, CEO of Solegear. "We remain committed to our objective to deliver better everyday products at everyday prices. Our good natured™ recyclers are competitively priced and will be available in classic Sapphire Blue and an exciting new Emerald Green."

These latest good natured™ products are manufactured in Canada using Braskem's I'm green™ plant-based polyethylene material - a renewable and sustainable biopolymer designed to be a drop-in replacement to conventional fossil fuel sourced polyethylene.

good natured™ products target the growing multi-billion dollar home and business organization market primarily dominated by traditional, fossil fuel-based plastics that often contain "Chemicals of Concern" identified as potentially harmful to human health and the environment, such as BPAs, phthalates and styrene.

About Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc. (TSX VENTURE: SGB) is an innovator in the field of next generation bioplastics made from annually renewable plant-based sources. Committed to the principles of Green Chemistry, Solegear is driven by its mission to create healthier, safer and stronger communities by fundamentally changing the way plastics are made.

Solegear's proprietary bioplastic formulations are designed to meet today's social and corporate requirements to lower carbon emissions, reduce waste and remove toxicity typically associated with traditional petroleum-based plastics. Together with its partners, Solegear custom engineers, produces and distributes its high-performance bioplastics as resin, sheets and finished goods with some of the highest percentages of renewable, plant-based materials currently available in the industry.

For more information: www.solegear.ca and www.mygoodnatured.com.

About London Drugs

Founded in 1945, B.C.-based London Drugs has 79 stores in more than 35 major markets throughout British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba including its online store www.londondrugs.com. London Drugs offers consumers a range of products from digital cameras and cosmetics to computers and televisions. Renowned for its creative approach to retailing, the company employs more than 7,500 people with pharmacy and health care services being the heart of its business. Committed to innovation and superior customer service, London Drugs has established itself as a reputable and caring company and continues to position itself for future growth and development. @LondonDrugs

On behalf of the Company:

Paul Antoniadis, Chief Executive Officer and Director

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibilities for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Information in this news release that is not current or historical factual information may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of securities laws. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.

Such factors include, among others, the risk that: (i) future orders may not be placed by the customer; and (ii) that sales projections may not be within the current range forecasted.

When relying on the Company's forward-looking statements and information to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and potential events. The Company has assumed that the material factors referred to in the previous paragraph will not cause such forward-looking statements and information to differ materially from actual results or events. However, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will reflect the actual outcome of such items or factors.

Other than as required under securities laws, we do not undertake to update this information at any particular time.

Forward-looking information contained in this news release is based on our current estimates, expectations and projections, which we believe are reasonable as of the current date. The reader should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. All forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contacts:

Solegear Bioplastic Technologies Inc.

Paul Antoniadis

Chief Executive Officer and Director

604-566-8466

www.solegear.ca



Investor Contact: Kin Communications

Caleb Jeffries

1-866-684-6730

SGB@kincommunications.com



Media Contact: FleishmanHillard Vancouver

Elisha McCallum

778-668-0185

Elisha.McCallum@fleishman.ca



Capital Markets Advisor:

Nicole Marchand

1-416-428-3533

Nicole@nm-ir.com



