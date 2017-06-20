TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Canadian Life Companies Split Corp. (The "Company") declares its monthly distribution of $0.05208 for each Preferred share ($0.625 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $6.55 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.91 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $13.46 per unit.

The Company invests in a portfolio of four publicly traded Canadian life insurance companies as follows: Great-West Lifeco Inc., Industrial Alliance Insurance & Financial Services Inc., Manulife Financial Corporation and Sun Life Financial Inc.

Distribution Details Preferred Share (LFE.PR.B) $0.05208 Ex-Dividend Date: June 28, 2017 Record Date: June 30, 2017 Payable Date: July 10, 2017

