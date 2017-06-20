TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Dividend 15 Split Corp. declares its 159th consecutive monthly distribution of $0.10000 for each Class A share ($1.20 annually) and $0.04375 for each Preferred share ($0.525 annually). Distributions are payable July 10, 2017 to shareholders on record as at June 30, 2017.

Since inception Class A shareholders have received a total of $19.40 per share and Preferred shareholders have received a total of $6.98 per share inclusive of this distribution, for a combined total of $26.38.

Dividend 15 invests in a high quality portfolio of leading Canadian dividend-yielding stocks as follows: Bank of Montreal, Bank of Nova Scotia, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, Royal Bank of Canada, Toronto-Dominion Bank, National Bank of Canada, CI Financial Corp., BCE Inc., Manulife Financial, Enbridge, Sun Life Financial, TELUS Corporation, Thomson Reuters Corporation, TransAlta Corporation, TransCanada Corporation.

Distribution Details Class A Share (DFN) $0.10000 Preferred Share (DFN.PR.A) $0.04375 Ex-Dividend Date: June 28, 2017 Record Date: June 30, 2017 Payable Date: July 10, 2017

Contacts:

Investor Relations: 1-877-478-2372

Local: 416-304-4443

www.dividend15.com

info@quadravest.com



