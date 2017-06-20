Relying heavily on diesel fuel for power generation and being plagued by intermittent energy supply and high costs, the Maldives has taken a step further towards meeting its paramount need for clean and sustainable energy with Chinese Sungrow's latest supply of 2.7 MWp of solar inverters and 700 kW / 333 kWh of energy storage.
The islands of Addu, Villingili, Kurendhoo, Buruni, and Goidhoo are now equipped with PV diesel hybrid energy storage microgrid, capable of meeting 30% of local energy demand, bringing the island nation closer to its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2019.
