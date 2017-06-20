The Chinese inverter manufacturer has announced the installation of solar PV and energy storage systems for five islands in the Maldives.

Relying heavily on diesel fuel for power generation and being plagued by intermittent energy supply and high costs, the Maldives has taken a step further towards meeting its paramount need for clean and sustainable energy with Chinese Sungrow's latest supply of 2.7 MWp of solar inverters and 700 kW / 333 kWh of energy storage.

The islands of Addu, Villingili, Kurendhoo, Buruni, and Goidhoo are now equipped with PV diesel hybrid energy storage microgrid, capable of meeting 30% of local energy demand, bringing the island nation closer to its goal of becoming carbon-neutral by 2019.

