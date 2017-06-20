New Offering, Co-Pilot, Gives Digital Marketers Real-Time Content Recommendations to Continually Improve Content Performance

Stackla, the leading user-generated content (UGC) platform, today announced Co-Pilot, a new machine learning recommendation engine that helps brands deliver and continually optimize personal content marketing at scale. Stackla's more than 450 customers, including Subaru, McDonald's, NVIDIA and Cirque du Soleil, can now leverage its machine learning algorithms to evaluate published content, analyze how their customers interact with it and receive predictive recommendations for what content will perform the best. Co-Pilot helps brands publish better, more authentic content with less effort.

Every day, there are more than 2 billion posts created on social media, and Stackla helps brands find, sort, and publish the best of that user-generated content to create more engaging advertising, emails, websites, apps, and even live event displays. User-generated content has proven to perform better than brand content, as consumers today are increasingly influenced by their own networks. By applying deep learning to both the profile and performance of individual pieces of content as well as brand preferences, Co-Pilot helps marketers continuously learn, measure and evaluate what content resonates best reducing curation time and improving content performance.

"There is a massive amount of real customer stories shared on social media for brands to leverage, but creating and sourcing the right content for the right person across every channel has been an overwhelming task," said Peter Cassidy, co-founder, CMO and Chief Product Officer at Stackla. "We've built Co-Pilot to help marketers navigate this world of content so they can easily deliver personal, authentic and effective customer experiences at unprecedented scale."

Stackla's industry-leading UGC platform was built to automate the curation, tagging and performance of content at scale. Stackla uses visual recognition technology to scan each piece of image-based content that enters its platform, automatically deciphering its contents and applying relevant tags significantly reducing the time marketers spend manually tagging and sorting content. Co-Pilot's predictive recommendations helps usher in a new era of customer-centric marketing at scale.

"Cirque du Soleil is constantly striving to translate our spectacular onstage performances into equally captivating and intimate digital experiences," said Pierre-Paul Larivière, Director of Digital Ecosystem at Cirque du Soleil. "Stackla's smart technology already enabled us to genuinely connect with people through authentic user-generated content, and now their machine learning algorithm will allow us to constantly assess, optimize and personalize the way we interact with our online audiences in an increasingly real and scalable way."

To learn more about Co-Pilot, visit www.stackla.com/co-pilot and watch this video to learn how Stackla can help your brand put authentic customer stories at the heart of your marketing efforts.

Stackla is the user-generated content (UGC) platform that puts customer stories at the heart of brand marketing. Through predictive intelligence and automation, Stackla helps brands identify authentic, compelling customer content across the social web and showcase them at scale throughout their core marketing channels increasing engagement, strengthening customer trust and driving sales. Trusted by more than 450 brands across travel, hospitality, CPG, retail, sports and non-profits, Stackla is designed to meet the content personalization needs of enterprise-level organizations such as Disney, McDonald's, Toyota, Sony, Expedia and Manchester United. For more information, please visit www.stackla.com and follow us on Twitter at @stackla.

