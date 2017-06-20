Proven executive will spearhead procedures to grow the company's enterprise-class software solution, Netsparker Cloud

Netsparker Ltd., a leading player in the web application security industry, has selected Kevin Gallagher as its new vice president of sales. Gallagher has over 15 years of sales experience in highly competitive markets.

"We are pleased to have Kevin join our executive team," said Ferruh Mavituna, Netsparker Chief Executive Officer. "He will take Netsparker to the next level by implementing a sales process that will grow our enterprise-class software solution, Netsparker Cloud."

Gallagher has gained recognition as a top-producing sales executive who has earned the trust of both customers and prospects, holding prominent positions with startups at Vauu and Brinqa, as well as companies like Beyondtrust, Sun Microsystems and CA Technologies.

One of his many strengths is building strong relationships with customers and partners to help solve complicated problems through the use of enterprise technology. Gallagher will leverage his experience to build out a strategic partner network at Netsparker, one that is focused on quality instead of quantity.

"I'm thrilled to be joining Netsparker, a truly forward-thinking and dynamic company on the leading edge of web application security scanning," said Gallagher. "I plan to use my experience in security sales to grow the pipeline, build out our partner network, and create strategies for increasing customer engagement."

In addition to increasing customer and partner engagement, Gallagher will also work with Netsparker's marketing team on outbound lead generation, as well as significantly growing revenue and improving business performance.

Netsparker Ltd. is a UK-based company focused on developing automated web security products, including the false positive web application security scanners Netsparker Desktop and Netsparker Cloud. Netsparker management and engineers have more than two decades of experience in the web application security industry that is reflected in their products. Founded in 2009, Netsparker's automated web vulnerability scanners are used by respected global organizations such as Samsung, NASA, Microsoft, ING Bank and Ernst Young.

