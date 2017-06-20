RONKONKOMA, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- ExcelAire, one of the nation's premier boutique aircraft management and charter companies, today announced the addition of a Cessna Citation Latitude to its growing fleet of business jets.

ExcelAire's Citation Latitude is an elegant business jet that features a spacious stand-up cabin (height of 6 feet), with seating for nine passengers and two crew. With outstanding runway performance and considerable range (7 hours non-stop), the Citation Latitude is ideal for a variety of coast to coast and intercontinental trips.

"With the new Latitude, we now offer our clients another choice in midsize jets as we continue to grow our fleet of midsize and heavy jets," said Robert Molsbergen, President of ExcelAire. "We provide the ultimate private jet charter experience, with truly personalized service and the best-in-class team of private jet travel professionals."

ExcelAire delivers unmatched levels of service to aircraft owners and charter customers. Its skilled ground crew and concierge staff handle all trip details with the highest levels of courtesy and professionalism. With its team of private jet travel experts, ExcelAire exceeds even the highest expectations and ensures that each trip is executed flawlessly.

About ExcelAire

A Hawthorne Global Aviation Services company, ExcelAire specializes in worldwide jet charters, aircraft management, maintenance, and sales. Further information about the ExcelAire fleet, including photos and individual aircraft specifications, is available at www.excelaire.com, or by calling 631-737-0477.

About Hawthorne Global Aviation Services

Hawthorne Global Aviation Services is a premier provider of general aviation services, with a rich history in the industry dating back to 1932. Hawthorne operates six premier Fixed Based Operators (FBO), including Long Island MacArthur Airport in Islip, NY (KISP), Cobb County International Airport in Atlanta, Ga. (KRYY), Chicago Executive Airport in Chicago, Ill. (KPWK), Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU), Tuscaloosa Regional Airport in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) and Sioux Gateway Airport in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX). Its Long Island MacArthur Airport FBO in Islip, NY (KISP) offers private jet charter, maintenance and avionics; the Chippewa Valley Regional Airport in Eau Claire, Wis. (KEAU) FBO offers private jet charter and maintenance; the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport FBO in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (KTCL) offers private jet maintenance and the Sioux Gateway Airport FBO in Sioux City, Iowa (KSUX) offers private jet maintenance and avionics. For more information on Hawthorne Global Aviation Services, please visit www.hawthorne.aero.

