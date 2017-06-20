LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- HYPERICE, the leaders in recovery and movement enhancement technology, today announces the launch of its next generation product, VYPER 2.0. As HYPERICE continues to revolutionize the fitness industry with the best in recovery technology, VYPER 2.0's sleek and sophisticated design takes professional and fitness enthusiast's performances to the next level.

Trailblazing the fitness recovery space with the creation of the first-ever high intensity vibrating foam roller, HYPERICE sets out to make one of the first, dual-zone, smooth and grooved surface rollers. The multi-use design conforms to the body's shape, offering users a smoother, more ergonomic roll. Grooves provide traction when applying myofascial release in a static position, while the rounded edges allow for customized support for all regions of the body. The cutting-edge roller is excellent for myofascial release, warm up, and reducing muscle soreness and stiffness for better all-around recovery.

"We started our company in collaboration with some of the world's best athletes. Their feedback was key in the product development process and helped us create state-of-the-art products that deliver measurable results. As HYPERICE has grown, so has our consumer base," said Anthony Katz, founder of HYPERICE. "Our products are no longer just used by elite athletes -- they have become essential tools for fitness enthusiasts, personal trainers, physical therapists and their patients, and anyone looking to improve their overall soft tissue health. We designed VYPER 2.0 to be a universal product that provides a smoother roll while maintaining VYPER's powerful vibration core."

Used by top athletes such as Blake Griffin, Lindsey Vonn and Patrick Peterson, HYPERICE has grown tremendously over the years, landing the 96th spot on the prestigious Inc. 500's list of fastest-growing companies last year. Consistently on the forefront of innovation, HYPERICE's top-of-the-line products also include Ice Compression Technology, VYPER, HYPERSPHERE, RAPTOR and VENOM.

"We're coming full circle with the launch of VYPER 2.0," said Jim Huether, CEO of HYPERICE. "Rolling out the next generation of VYPER signifies our desire to constantly outperform ourselves and improve product for our consumers and athletes -- a strategy which has led us to great success."

VYPER 2.0 retails for $199 and is available on HYPERICE's website.

About HYPERICE:

HYPERICE is a global recovery and movement enhancement technology company, founded by Anthony Katz, specializing in portable high performance sports medicine and orthopedic devices that provide preventative treatment, accelerate injury recovery, and enhance muscle and joint performance. HYPERICE's groundbreaking technology is setting the standard and is being used by the world's most elite athletes, in professional and collegiate training rooms and in rehabilitation facilities globally.

For more information about HYPERICE, visit www.hyperice.com, or click here to see the product in action: https://youtu.be/YCRQCikM1SI

