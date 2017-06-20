BOSTON, MA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- The Massachusetts Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC), the region's largest non-profit technology industry association, today released a report highlighting the enormous opportunity the Internet of Things (IoT) has on the Massachusetts economy.

The report looks beyond the hype associated with IoT and details how internet connected devices are catalyzing innovative and valuable applications, and -- like the World Wide Web decades before it -- are creating a new dynamic in how we work and live. The report also identifies close to 100 companies in the Massachusetts region, including multi-billion dollar public entities and venture-backed startups, that are developing IoT technology.

"Massachusetts has a long history of developing and leading the way in tech building blocks, such as data storage, hardware, and telecom, all of which are critical components of IoT," said Tom Hopcroft, President and CEO of MassTLC. "Our depth and breadth of expertise in these areas position the region to be a global hub in IoT and it's important that we continue to lead in and be a strong voice in shaping this evolution."

To download a full copy of MassTLC's Internet of Things report, please visit http://www.masstlc.org/internet-of-things-report/

About the Mass Technology Leadership Council, Inc.

The Mass Technology Leadership Council (MassTLC) is the region's leading technology association and the premier network for tech executives, entrepreneurs, investors and policy leaders. As the voice of the Massachusetts tech sector, representing nearly 300,000 employees and more than $37B in total payroll, MassTLC drive progress by connecting people from across the innovation ecosystem, providing access to industry-leading content and ideas, and offering a platform for visibility for member companies and their interests. More at www.masstlc.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Sara Fraim

MassTLC

781-993-9000

Email Contact



