Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market Trends and Forecast to 2024" report to their offering.

Global Injectable Drug Delivery Market is Expected to Reach USD 1,012.5 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR 12.7% During the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2024

The new market report contains data for historic years 2014 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.

The major factors driving the growth of this market are the increasing use of biologics, rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing occurrence of needlestick injuries, and the benefits of injections (convenience, ease of use, and reduced pain). These factors increase the demand for devices such as safety syringes, prefilled syringes, and auto-disabled syringes.

On the other hand, safety concerns regarding the use of injectables, increased risk of blood-borne infections due to injectables, and presence of other drug delivery methods (such as oral and transdermal) may hinder the growth of the market.

The global injectable drug delivery market have been segmented On the basis of product type into devices and formulations. Devices are further segmented into conventional injection devices and self-injection devices. Formulations are further segmented into conventional drug delivery, novel drug delivery, and long-acting injection formulations.

Based on applications the market is segmented into hormonal disorders, oncology, autoimmune diseases, orphan diseases, and others.

On the basis of usage pattern the global injectable drug delivery market is segmented into curative care, immunization and, others.

Based on end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, home care settings, research laboratories and, pharma biotech companies.

Major Players Operating in this Market:

Alkermes Plc

Baxter International, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Eli Lilly and Company

Gerresheimer AG

Pfizer, Inc.

Sandoz

Schott AG

Terumo Corporation

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Market Landscape Summary

4. Premium Insights

5. Injectable Drug Delivery Market, by Type

6. Injectable Drug Delivery Devices Market, by Product Type

7. Injectable Drug Delivery Formulation Market, by Product Type

8. Injectable Drug Delivery Market, by Application

9. Injectable Drug Delivery Market, by Usage Pattern

10. Injectable Drug Delivery Market, by Mode of Administration

11. Injectable Drug Delivery Market, by End Users

12. Injectable Drug Delivery Market, by Distribution Channel

13. Injectable Drug Delivery Market, by Geography

14. Injectable Drug Delivery Market: Competitive Landscape

15. Injectable Drug Delivery Market, Company Profiles

