

Intermediate Capital Group plc: Notice of Annual General Meeting



20 June 2017



Intermediate Capital Group plc ('the Company') - Notice of Annual General Meeting



In accordance the Listing Rules, the Company wishes to announce that a copy of the Notice for its forthcoming Annual General Meeting has been sent to the National Storage Mechanism ('NSM') and will shortly be available for viewing at http://www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM.



The Notice of Annual General Meeting may also be viewed on the Company's website at http://www.icgam.com.



The Notice of Annual General Meeting will be posted to those shareholders who have elected to receive them in hard copy form. The annual general meeting of the Company will take place on 25 July at 11.30am at the Company's offices at Juxon House, 100 St Paul's Churchyard, London, EC4M 8BU.



Enquiries:



Andy Lewis Company Secretary, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7754



Ian Stanlake Investor Relations, ICG plc +44 (0) 20 3201 7880



