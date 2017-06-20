Global Sports Medicine Market 2017-2024 - Increasing Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Sports Medicine Market - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024" report to their offering.

Global Sports Medicine Market is Expected to Reach USD 34.7 Billion by 2024, at a CAGR 8.9% During the Forecast Period of 2017 to 2024

Sports medicines are used to prevent, treat, diagnose, and rehabilitate injured patients related to exercise, sports, or any other physical activity. Factors such as rising incidence of new product launches, sports injuries, and developments, innovations in the field of regenerative medicine and expansion by key players in the emerging economies are expected to drive the growth of the sports medicine market.

The increasing trend of arthroscopic surgeries is expected to drive the sports medicine market in the forecast period. With increasing trend towards sports as a profession the importance of sports medicine is constantly increasing along with the investment in research and development of these products.

The global sports medicine market has been segmented On the basis of product type into orthobiologics, surgical devices, arthroscopy devices and orthopedic braces and supports.

Based on end-user the market is segmented into knee, hip, shoulder and elbow, foot and ankle and, hand and wrist.



On the basis of end-user the market is segmented into hospitals, orthopedic clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others.



Major Players Operating in this Market:



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Market Landscape Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1. Overview

4.2. Global Sports Medicine Market: Key Primary Insights

4.3. Market Overview

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.1.1.Increasing New Product Launches

4.3.1.2. Increasing Sports Injuries

4.3.1.3. Increasing Developments in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

4.3.1.4. Increasing Innovations in the Field of Regenerative Medicine

4.3.1.5. Increasing Expansion by Key Players

4.3.1.6. Increasing Trend of Arthroscopic Surgeries

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.3.4. Threats

4.4. Key Market Trends and Upcoming Technologies



5 Executive Summary



6 Sports Medicine Market, by Product Type

6.1. Overview

6.2. Orthobiologics Market, by Product Type

6.3. Surgical Devices Market, by Product Type

6.4. Arthroscopy Devices Market, by Product Type

6.5. Orthopedic Braces and Supports, by Product Type



7 Sports Medicine Market, by Body Area

7.1. Overview

7.2. Knee

7.3. Hip

7.4. Shoulder and Elbow

7.5. Foot and Ankle

7.6. Hand and Wrist



8 Sports Medicine Market, by Type

8.1. Overview

8.2. Knee Arthrosopic Procedures

8.3. Hip Arthrosopic Procedures

8.4. Shoulder and Elbow Arthrosopic Procedures

8.5. Foot and Ankle Arthrosopic Procedures

8.6. Hand and Wrist Arthrosopic Procedures'



9 Sports Medicine Market, by End Users

9.1. Overview

9.2. Orthopedics Clinics

9.3. Hospitals

9.4. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

9.5. Others



10 Sports Medicine Market, by Geography



11 Sports Medicine Market: Competitive Landscape



12 Sports Medicine Market, Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/kmbsmb/global_sports





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716