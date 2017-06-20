TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Kuuhubb Inc. (TSX VENTURE: KUU) (the "Company" or "Kuuhubb") announces that it has finalized an agreement with Cherrypick Games to become its global distributor for its "My Hospital" simulation game.

Cherrypick Games is a global game developer and publisher based in Warsaw, Poland. The company was founded in 2014 by a team of industry veterans, all of whom have extensive experience in creating and marketing games for all leading gaming platforms. Cherrypick Games has developed and published 15 games including the successful My Hospital for iOS, Android and macOS. My Hospital has 3.5 M downloads and Kuuhubb plans to boost its marketing substantially in coming months by publishing it with Kuuhubb's strategic partners globally. The game represents an increasingly popular sub-genre of medical simulation games. Cherrypick Games has infused its entry with complexity and depth often missing in this niche.

"Cherrypick Games medical simulation game, My Hospital, is a perfect match for Kuuhubb's lifestyle game portfolio," commented Kuuhubb's CEO Jouni Keranen. "Cherrypick Games and its team and entrepreneurs have impressed us with their performance and innovative approach. We believe that by implementing our growth engines Cherrypick and Kuuhubb will have a great future," he added.

"Cherrypick Games is very excited to cooperate with Kuuhubb on My Hospital. Kuuhubb's extended experience in the mobile freemium space will be a significant driver to further increase the scale of the game. Additionally, working with a strongly connected partner is key to success in the Asian market and Kuuhubb is definitely the right match," said Cherrypick Games founder and CEO, Martin Kwasnica.

On Friday, June 16, 2017, Kuuhubb started trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "KUU.V". As previously disclosed in the Company's press release dated June 15, 2017, Kuuhubb successfully concluded a private placement offering of 7,593,750 subscription receipts (which were converted into common shares) at a price of CDN$0.80 per subscription receipt, for aggregate gross proceeds of CDN$6,075,000. "We are very proud of the team work that led to this successful financing. The Company has broadened its international shareholder base with investors from Finland, Switzerland, South Korea, Singapore and Canada," said Kuuhubb's Co-Founder and Executive Vice President Christian Kolster.

About Kuuhubb

Kuuhubb is a company active in the digital space that focuses mainly on Lifestyle and Mobile Video Game Applications. Its strategy is to create sustainable shareholder value through acquisitions of proven, yet underappreciated assets with robust long-term growth potential. Headquartered in Helsinki, Finland, the Company has a global presence with a strong focus on US brand collaborations and Asian partnerships.

