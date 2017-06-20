QUEBEC, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Stelmine Canada ("Stelmine") (TSX VENTURE: STH) is pleased to announce the start of its exploration campaign on the Courcy flagship mining property located 100 km west of the town of Fermont, Labrador, Quebec. A base camp with a capacity of 16 persons is currently built to receive our exploration team and a drilling crew.

Stelmine's field-based team consists of geologists and technicians who will perform geological and structural mapping, rock and soil sampling and overburden stripping of gold-rich showings unearthed by SOQUEM from 2002-2006. Uninvestigated EM and Mag anomalies identified from previous airborne surveys will be explored to identify new mineralized sites. The western area of the property reveals several geophysical anomalies with a high potential of gold discovery. Results of this exploration will help Stelmine localize drill hole collars for its upcoming drilling campaign planned for this year.

The Courcy site will serve as a base camp in the prospection of the recently acquired Vallard, Joubert, Mercator and Trieste grassroot properties located to the north and northwest of Courcy. These properties will be covered by heliborne Mag surveys to identify new mineralized targets that will be mapped and sampled during fly camps.

Commenting the recent mobilization to the Courcy site, Isabelle Proulx, president and CEO of Stelmine affirms: "Stelmine maintains its aggressive exploration strategy in the eastern Opinaca basin with the build-up of a base camp on the Courcy property. During the forthcoming 4 or 5 months, the company will probe in depth the gold potential of its properties using geophysics, geological mapping, rock and soil sampling and ultimately a drilling campaign".

Nomination of a Chief Financial Officer (CFO)

Stelmine is pleased to announce the nomination of Mr. Paul-Andre Lemieux CPA, CA to the CFO position. Mr. Lemieux worked for PricewaterhouseCoopers in their Paris, Vancouver and Quebec offices as an associate auditor and services consultant (2005-2012). Since then, Mr. Lemieux served as a consultant for various mining companies, in particular for Plexmar Resources Inc., preparing financial statements compatible with the International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) and providing consulting services for various SMEs.

The technical content of this release was prepared and approved by Michel Boily, PhD, geo; a Qualified Person (QP) as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Stelmine

Stelmine is a junior mining exploration company and its activities are located in the Province of Quebec. Stelmine holds 754 claims spanning 383 km(2) on the eastern part of the Opinaca metasedimentary basin, which contains zones with a high potential for gold deposit discovery in geological contexts similar to the one leading to discovery of the Eleonore Mine. Its capital stock consists of 21,926,452 issued and outstanding shares for a current market capitalization of $5.9 million.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements made herein may constitute forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or the future economic performance of Stelmine and carry known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may appreciably affect their results, economic performance or accomplishments when considered in light of the content or implications or statements made by Stelmine. Actual events or results could be significantly different. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its regulation services provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

