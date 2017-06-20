

DEARBORN (dpa-AFX) - Ford Motor Co. (F) said that it is investing $900 million in Kentucky Truck Plant for plant upgrades to build the all-new Ford Expedition and Lincoln Navigator, which begin arriving in dealerships this fall. Both full-size SUVs will be exported to more than 55 markets globally - including Navigator to China.



The company noted that the $900 million investment secures 1,000 jobs for hourly workers at the Louisville plant. This is in addition to the $1.3 billion investment and 2,000 jobs created at that plant in late 2015 to build the all-new Ford Super Duty. Kentucky Truck employs nearly 7,600 full-time hourly workers - and Ford has more U.S. hourly workers and builds more vehicles in the U.S. than any other automaker.



Production begins in the second half of 2019, with models coming from the company's existing Focus plants globally. Most new North American Focus models initially will come from China, with additional variants coming from Europe later.



No U.S. hourly employees will be out of a job tied to the new manufacturing plan for Focus. Production of the current North American Focus at the Michigan Assembly Plant continues through mid-2018. Following that, the plant will be converted to produce the Ranger midsize pickup truck in late 2018 and the Bronco midsize SUV in 2020.



