PLANTATION, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Atacama Resources International (OTCQB: ACRL), developers of a suite of safety-driven mobile applications, has named Ottawa, Ontario's MGIS Inc. as the Program Manager for the Good2Drive mobile application product line. MGIS Inc.'s team was involved in the original development of the Good2Drive mobile application and will be undertaking all aspects of Good2Drive's future features, development, infrastructure, e-commerce, management and promotion.

Good2Drive is a mobile application available on both the iTunes and Google Play stores that allows drivers, corporate fleets and law enforcement to test a driver's cognitive alertness before getting behind the wheel of a motor vehicle. Good2Drive is designed to monitor the impairment to drivers caused by alcohol, drugs, both prescription and illicit, as well as drowsy driving, and is suitable for testing young teenage drivers, adult drivers, senior citizens and drivers of commercial vehicles.

"MGIS has proven to provide the highest level of professional services over the years, and we are pleased to announce our partnership," said Dan Finch, President of Good2Drive. "With MGIS managing new product development as well as enhancements to Good2Drive, we know that our evolving product suite will continue to be world class. We already have new products in development that all use MGIS' Geospatial infrastructure and work with both Apple and Android smartphones. All our products contribute to enhanced safety for both students and adults as well as seniors in potentially dangerous environments."

For more information please visit www.mgisinc.ca, www.acrlintl.com or www.good2drive.com.

About MGIS Inc. (www.mgisinc.ca)

MGIS Inc. began in 2001 in Ottawa, Ontario and is owned by Marc Guindon. Since that time MGIS Inc. has emerged as a leader in IT Professional Services and cloud-based Web and Mobile Application Development. In addition, MGIS Inc. specializes in Geospatial Application Development.

MGIS Inc. has been instrumental in designing, developing, building and maintaining everything from simple, short-term projects to multi-year, multi-million dollar ventures for both private and public clients. The MGIS team has a proven track record and the experience necessary to provide clients with real solutions to their challenges.

MGIS Inc. has supported public and private sector clients in Canada and the United States, including the exciting development and deployment of Good2Drive with Atacama Resources International. MGIS Inc.'s portfolio also includes Canada's Department of National Defence, Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, Environment Canada, and Shared Services Canada as key clients.

About Good2Drive (www.good2drive.com)

Good2Drive, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atacama Resources International. The company is committed to providing smartphone hosted applications based on our proprietary testing for cognitive awareness. Our suite of smartphone hosted app's will include cognitive tests for care givers, seniors with impairments, remote employees in potentially hazardous environments and other situations where it is necessary to be cognitively alert.

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com)

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTCQB company with a technology company called Good2Drive, Inc. that has pioneered a smartphone application called Good2Drive and is developing follow on products that will be released later this year. In addition, the company has significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, diamonds, graphite and cobalt. Major deposits of copper and iron ore are included in the mining claims.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q, and in its Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact:



Marc Guindon

President

MGIS Inc.

1-613-435-4182

marc.guindon@mgisinc.ca



Dan Finch

President

Good2Drive, Inc.

1-262-948-1868 Bus

1-214-755-0932 Cell

dfinch@acrlintl.com



