Vermont Healthcare Providers, Health Plans and Accountable Care Organizations (ACOs) to Benefit from Higher Quality Data and Advanced Analytics Capabilities

Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, announced today a partnership with Vermont Information Technology Leaders (VITL) to advance health information exchange and accountable care reporting for the state.

Under the partnership, VITL implemented Wolters Kluwer's Health Language Enterprise Terminology Management Platform to enhance its core interoperability systems and expand its capabilities to support ACOs, patient-centered medical homes (PCMHs), health plans and healthcare providers with medication reconciliation, data analytics, quality reporting and population health management.

"Data quality is crucial to our ACO, OneCare Vermont, and our Blueprint for Health patient-centered medical home," said Michael Gagnon, Chief Technology Officer at VITL. "The Health Language platform plays a major part in helping us normalize specific quality measures for these customers."

"We are delighted to be supporting VITL and their stakeholders with their advanced interoperability and quality reporting initiatives," said Dan Buell, General Manager of Health Language at Wolters Kluwer Clinical Software Solutions. "Hundreds of thousands of people are benefitting from improved patient care and population health advancements as a result of VITL and its health information management capabilities. It's exciting and rewarding to be contributing to such an important initiative at the leading edge of healthcare transformation."

The Enterprise Terminology Management Platform is a comprehensive solution for synthesizing and managing big data across the healthcare continuum, enabling accurate analytics and reporting. It helps healthcare organizations enhance investments made in data warehouses, analytics software and population health management tools by standardizing and normalizing clinical, claims and administrative data across disparate systems. Additionally, the platform helps healthcare organizations manage data governance and centralize healthcare terminologies such as standard code sets used for clinical, billing and administrative documentation and reporting.

For more information about the Health Language Enterprise Terminology Management Platform, please visit www.healthlanguage.com.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX:WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

