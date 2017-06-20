Membership Climbs to 55 Renal Investigators Representing 23 Research Sites

Frenova Renal Research, the world's only drug and medical device contract clinical development services provider dedicated exclusively to renal research, today announced that its F1RST Up™ alliance of clinical research sites focusing on kidney disease has expanded to include 55 physician investigators representing 23 sites.

"The success of F1RST Up is clear evidence of the value the alliance provides to our sponsor clients, our alliance partners and to other contract research organizations (CROs) we collaborate with," said Kurt Mussina, general manager of Frenova. "F1RST Up accelerates study startup by taking a no-nonsense approach to driving low-value administrative and contracting burdens out of the startup process. This provides our partners and customers with a better startup experience, equating to much better value."

The F1RST Up alliance membership includes nephrology practices caring for large numbers of chronic kidney disease (CKD) patients, including end stage renal disease (ESRD) patients. F1RST Up investigators are highly experienced clinical researchers in renal disease and its adjacencies, including vascular access and care, cardio-renal conditions, rare diseases, infectious diseases and transplant. The alliance leverages Frenova's access to proprietary clinical research assets to inform protocol design and to carry out highly targeted and efficient patient recruitment efforts.

"We formed this alliance with the leading physician investigators from across Frenova's network of 260 clinical research sites," said Christina Kahn, Frenova's F1RST Up alliance lead. "This is important because it means F1RST Up offers sponsors access to a uniquely concentrated source of both high quality renal research sites and a substantial number of patients."

To learn more about Frenova F1RST Up, visit FrenovaRenalResearch.com/F1RST-Up.

About Frenova Renal Research

Frenova is the world's only drug and medical device contract clinical development services provider dedicated exclusively to renal research. As a Fresenius Medical Care North America company, Frenova manages a networked system of clinical research assets and resources including over 450 principal investigators at more than260 sites representing 160 medical practices. Frenova manages clinical trials in kidney disease and its adjacent medical conditions. When you need to conduct a complete renal clinical program, trust the partner that's completely renal Frenova Renal Research. Visit www.FrenovaRenalResearch.comfor more information.

