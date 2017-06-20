Research and Markets - Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market to Grow at a CAGR of 10.3% by 2021: Key Vendors are Endo Pharmaceuticals, Antares Pharma, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Valeritas & PharmaJet

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Needle-Free Drug Delivery Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global needle free drug delivery market to grow at a CAGR of 10.31% during the period 2017-2021.

This report, Global Needle Free Drug Delivery Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is increasing outsourcing. Companies are outsourcing secondary processes such as manufacturing, logistics, and sterilization to third parties to cut down costs and focus on improving their core product offerings. Many companies such as PharmaJet and Antares Pharma have outsourced their manufacturing operations to third parties.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing incidence of needle stick injuries. According to CDC estimates 12 billion injections are administered annually worldwide. Unsafe injections are resulting in large proportion of bloodborne disease transmission. The percentage of unsafe injections range from 15% in Eastern Europe to 50% in Asia. The contaminated and unsafe needle injections are causing millions of deaths and disability-adjusted life years in healthcare settings.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is technical complexities of needle free drug delivery devices. Operating first-generation needle free systems is a complex process compared with standard needle-based systems. The patients must load the spring or prepare the gas reservoir before filling the drug into the cartridge in the autoinjector. Hence, users might need to undergo a moderate level of training, which can be time-consuming.

Key vendors:



Endo Pharmaceuticals

Antares Pharma

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Valeritas

PharmaJet



Other prominent vendors:



3M

Akra Dermojet

Consort Medical

CROSSJECT

Injex Pharma (acquired by Hangzhou Hema Medical Equipment)

PenJet Corporation

Zosano

D'Antonio Consultants International

European Pharma Group



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product/technology



Part 07: Market segmentation by application



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Decision framework



Part 10: Drivers and challenges



Part 11: Market trends



Part 12: Vendor landscape



Part 13: Key vendor analysis



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/dpn499/global

