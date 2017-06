Global Sales of Automated Window Regulators to Surpass 600 Thousand Units by 2027-End

VALLEY COTTAGE, New York, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Increasing shifts of global automobile manufacturers toward imparting a number of automated features into vehicles has led to many developments automation of vehicles. Manual window regulators being replaced by automated ones has become a common sight in current automotive world. Global sales of automotive window regulators will reach 454,325 thousand units in 2017, according to a report by Future Market Insights (FMI). FMI's report estimates the global automotive window regulator market to register 3.3% CAGR in terms of volume, to surpass 600,000 thousand units in sales by 2027-end.

APEJ will Remain Largest Market for Automotive Window Regulators

In terms of volume, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to remain the largest market for automotive window regulator, expanding at 4.4% CAGR during the forecast period. Sales of automotive window regulator in APEJ will reach 211,633 thousand units in 2017; by 2027 this number is estimated to surpass 300,000 thousand units. In addition, Middle East & Africa (MEA) is expected to be second-most lucrative region in the market by 2027-end. MEA market for automotive window regulator is projected to exhibit 4.3% CAGR through 2027.

OEM will remain the preferred sales channel in the market, in terms of volume. Global sales of automotive window regulator through OEM is estimated to reach nearly 500,000 units by 2027-end. In terms of volume, OEM and Aftermarket sales channels are projected to witness parallel expansion at 3.3% CAGR during the forecast period. Aftermarket sales channel is expected to hold low market share by 2027. This is primarily attributed to low breakdown rate, replacement rate and consumer preference to stick to default automotive window regulator present in the vehicle.

Passenger Cars to Exhibit Highest Demand for Automotive Window Regulators by 2027-end

Adoption of automotive window regulator is expected to remain highest in passenger cars, based on vehicle type. Demand for automotive window regulator in passenger cars is expected to reach 530,539 thousand units by 2027-end. In contrast, HCVs are estimated to exhibit lowest demand for automated window regulator during the forecast period. By construction, cable type automated window regulators will remain preferred in the market. In terms of volume, demand for double rail cable is projected to grow at 3.9% CAGR through 2027.

On the basis of product type, automated window regulators will remain dominant in the market, with their sales projected to exceed 500,000 thousand units by 2027-end. This is attributed to functionality and lightweight characteristics offered by automated window regulators. In contrast, manual window regulators will witness a sluggish growth in sales during the forecast period. Frequent wear & tear off and complex structure of manual window regulators will impede their demand growth.

Increasing Demand for Personal Vehicles to Sustain Market Growth in APEJ

India and China are prominent markets for car manufacturers owing to growing population and increasing need for personal vehicles. In addition, many banks and financial institutes are offering various loan schemes, making it easy for people to own a car. These factors are expected to sustain market growth in APEJ. In contrast, people in this region are shifting toward power window regulator, owing to their better functionality. This is estimated to restrain growth of the market in APEJ.

Demand for aftermarket is witnessing a surge in MEA, owing to absence of manufacturing plants in this region. GCC countries import cars form other regions for sale. Increasing consumer dependence on aftermarket is projected to fuel market growth in MEA. In contrast, factors such as political unrest and sluggish demand for automotive industry are expected to impede market growth in MEA during the forecast period.

Key market players identified in FMI's report include Brose Fahrzeugteile GmbH & Co.KG, Grupo Antolin Irausa S.A., Hi-Lex Corporation, Imasen Electric Industrial Co. Ltd., Valeo SA, Magna International Inc., Shiroki Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Kongsberg Automotive, Castellon Automotive SA, Johnan Manufacturing Inc., KÜSTER Holding GmbH, IFB Automotive Pvt. Ltd., Aditya Auto and Engineering Pvt. Ltd., Kwangjin Sang Gong Co. Ltd., Futuris Group of Companies.

