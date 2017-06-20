Drone Simulator Market Worth 764.7 Million USD by 2022

PUNE, India, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report "Drone Simulator Market by Platform (Commercial, Military), Component (Software, Hardware), Device Type (Augmented Reality, Virtual Reality), Drone Type (Fixed Wing, Quadcopter, Helicopter), System, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the drone simulator market is projected to grow from an estimated USD 376.9 Million in 2017 to USD 764.7 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 15.20% from 2017 to 2022. The increasing use of drones for commercial and military applications has led to increased demand for drone pilots across the globe, thereby fueling the growth of the drone simulator market.

The commercial segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on platform, the commercial segment of the drone simulator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing demand for drones in various industries, such as agriculture and construction, for monitoring and inspection applications. Commercial drone pilots require certifications and licenses to fly drones. The rising need for pilot training is expected to fuel the growth of the commercial segment of the drone simulator market.

The augmented reality segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on device type, the augmented reality (AR) segment of the drone simulator market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2022, owing to the increasing demand for augmented reality drone simulators in the commercial and military markets. An AR drone simulator helps pilots to learn to fly drones in a safe and immersive manner.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for drone simulator during the forecast period

The drone simulator market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This anticipated high growth is mainly attributed to the increase in demand for drones in emerging economies, such as China and India. Moreover, the presence of prominent drone manufacturers, such as DJI (China), and their contribution toward the improvement of drone simulators are expected to fuel the market's growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Major players operating in the drone simulator market include CAE Inc. (Canada), L-3 Simulation & Training (UK), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (Israel), Leonardo S.p.A. (Italy), Havelsan A.S. (Turkey), Simlat UAS & ISR Training Solutions (Israel), and General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, Inc. (US).

