Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global PPE Market for Lab and Research Facilities 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The global PPE market for lab and research facilities to grow at a CAGR of 3.34% during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global PPE market for lab and research facilities for 2017-2021. To calculate the market size, the report considers the sales of PPE used in labs and research facilities. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

PPE includes a wide range of clothing and safety equipment, such as boots, face masks, hard hats, ear plugs, respirators, gloves, harnesses, and high-visibility clothing. Individuals use these in various industries and workplaces to stay protected from injuries, infections, or other health hazards.

According to the report, one driver in the market is augmented investments in pharmaceutical industry. The increase in investments in the pharmaceutical industry is expected to drive the demand for PPE during the forecast period. In addition, the increasing number of sub-contract laboratories, especially in the pharmaceutical industry, is likely to lead to a rise in demand for PPE during the forecast period. The end-users of PPE in this industry are involved in the discovery of new chemical molecules, new drugs, active pharmaceutical ingredients, and other pharmaceutical ingredients.

Key vendors:

3M

Ansell

Honeywell International

Kimberly-Clark

Other prominent vendors:

Alpha ProTech

DuPont

JSP

MSA

Lakeland Industries

W.L. Gore Associates

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by product

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hzqv2q/global_ppe_market.

