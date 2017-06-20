CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- The Royal Canadian Legion, North Calgary Branch No. 264 is immensely proud to announce the grand opening of its new multi-use building, featuring not only new space for the Legion itself, but a public restaurant and premier-quality office space. The four-storey structure located at 1918 Kensington Road NW was built in partnership with Truman Homes, features modern architecture and represents the first such unique endeavour by a Legion branch.

The first and second floors of the 36,000 square foot structure hosts an impressive restaurant and Legion space, extending to a Legion-members lounge and restaurant on the mezzanine level. The third and fourth floors, at 10,000 square feet each, have leasable, Class-A office space with 12 foot ceilings, modern amenities and views of downtown Calgary.

The 7,000 square foot restaurant, aptly named 1918 Tap & Table, greets the public on the ground-level on Kensington Road NW. 1918 Tap & Table prides itself on its commitment to the community, choosing to source many ingredients, from vegetables and meat to bread and the bottles behind the bar from local vendors. Guests can expect fresh, authentic fare on a menu that evolves every three months to ensure in-season ingredients are always prioritized. Seating 140 guests inside and an additional 56 on the patio, 1918 Tap & Table will prove to be a favourite for all ages throughout the year.

"This modern building represents not only a new chapter for the Kensington Legion, but for its surrounding communities and Calgary as a whole," said Mark Barham, Branch Trustee. "Our ground-breaking partnership with Truman Homes provides the Legion a home for future generations, amenities to the surrounding neighbourhood and, through profits from 1918 Tap & Table, support for community initiatives. We can't wait to share it with Calgarians."

The public can find menus and more from 1918 Tap & Table on its website at www.1918tapandtable.com, and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The Kensington Legion

A branch of the Royal Canadian Legion, The Kensington Legion is run by members, for members. Founded in 1953 with just 61 active members, today we are one of Canada's largest branches with over

1,500 members ranging in age from 18 to 100. When you join the Legion, and any Canadian can, you'll become part of one of the most welcoming communities in the city, with access to the best events and activities. For more information, please visit: http://www.kensingtonlegion.ca/.

