The use of diamond wire significantly reduces wafer saw losses. Some photovoltaic manufacturers have begun to switch their production, after technical problems appear to have been resolved.

The average silicon consumption for the production of multi- and mono crystalline solar cells will decrease significantly in the coming years. According to a recent study by Bernreuter Research, the amount of silicon used for the production of one watt will fall from the current 4.8g to 3.6g by 2020. This is equivalent to a decrease of 25%, according to market researcher Johannes Bernreuter's new "Polysilicon Market Outlook 2020".

Losses from sawing ingots into wafers will be significantly reduced by the use of diamond wire. Diamond wire is much thinner than conventional saws, which are wetted with a suspension of silicon carbide particles (100 microns). According to Bernreuter, ...

