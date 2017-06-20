NEW YORK, 2017-06-20 15:30 CEST (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq's BWise (Nasdaq:NDAQ), a global leader in enterprise Governance, Risk Management and Compliance (eGRC), and KPMG LLP, the U.S. audit, tax and advisory firm, today announced a strategic alliance to help clients improve how they address risk and compliance challenges more effectively across their enterprise.



Together, they will provide clients comprehensive GRC solutions that combine a leading framework focused on strategy, process convergence and organizational change management with a leading GRC technology platform.



"Increasingly, clients are facing unexpected risks from business, regulatory and political changes that take their focus away from growth, innovation and customer experience," said Jonathan Deeks, head of Nasdaq BWise. "By aligning with KPMG, we can help business leaders strengthen how they manage risks across the organization."



Nasdaq's BWise technology solutions and experience provide a unified GRC foundation to manage risk, compliance, policy, audits, vendors and information security. KPMG's advisory services help clients against existing and emerging threats and risks by developing strategic frameworks where technology is a key enabler for success.



"The new business landscape drives uncertainty at multiple levels within an organization. While unsettling, disruption provides an opportunity for transformation," said Salman Ali, Managing Director, KPMG. "Together with Nasdaq BWise, we can provide clients with tailored, technology-enabled solutions to manage risk and maintain a strong focus on getting, keeping and growing business."



The Nasdaq BWise solutions are based on the industry-leading BWise software application and are designed to empower clients' decision making and drive more profitable and sustainable performance. KPMG will bring a comprehensive view of GRC to help organizations understand where and how they should implement Nasdaq BWise solutions to align with their organization's business goals.



Both KPMG and Nasdaq are recognized GRC leaders with a long history of enhancements and implementation success. Nasdaq BWise also has been recognized as a leading GRC solution by industry analysts and has won industry awards for excellence.



For more information, visit www.bwise.com and www.kpmg.com/us/nasdaqbwise.



About KPMG LLP



KPMG LLP, the audit, tax and advisory firm (www.kpmg.com/us), is the independent U.S. member firm of KPMG International Cooperative ("KPMG International"). KPMG International's independent member firms have 189,000 professionals, including more than 9,000 partners, in 152 countries. Some or all of the services described herein may not be permissible for KPMG audit clients and their affiliates.



About Nasdaq Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading global provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 89 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to 3,800 total listings with a market value of $11 trillion. To learn more, visit: http://business.nasdaq.com



About BWise BWise is an integral part of Nasdaq's wider GRC offering designed to help organizations, public and private, improve their operational management. Thousands of users in virtually every industry rely on the BWise® risk management solutions to track, measure and manage their reputational and financial risks and support their GRC processes on a daily basis.



For more information, go to www.bwise.com



