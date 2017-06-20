

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Belgium's consumer confidence dropped to its lowest level in four months in June, after remaining unchanged in the previous two month, survey data from the National Bank of Belgium showed Tuesday.



The consumer confidence indicator fell to -2 from 0 seen in the past three months. The latest reading equaled the score in February.



Households remained concerned about unemployment rising over the next twelve months and they are also not expecting to save much in future.



That said, consumers' expectations regarding the general economic situation were continuing to improve slowly, but steadily. Their view on their own financial situation remained unchanged.



