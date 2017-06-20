Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Precast Construction Market 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The report forecasts that the global precast construction market to grow at a CAGR of 6.04% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Precast Construction Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing trend of smart cities. In many parts of the world, cities are in fast progress, and the number of people who prefers to live in cities is also rapidly increasing. The governments across the world are showing a considerable effort to improve the life of urban people by announcing the initiatives such as smart cities.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rise in demand for affordable housing. Rapid growth of population around the world demands new infrastructure in many large cities of South America, Africa, and India and in many emerging nations. These nations have a housing shortage of 10 million apartments. People in these regions need safe, affordable, and comfortable places to live in. Precast construction is proved to be the most cost-efficient, fast, and sustainable building technology for the large housing projects.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is fluctuating raw material costs. The fluctuating prices of raw materials such as stainless steel and iron ore hinder the growth of the market. The increment in material cost will lead to a rise in the production costs. This impacts the productivity of vendors as well as the profit margins. High price leads to a reduction in sales, thus affecting the profit margins.

Key vendors:

ACS Group

Bechtel

CSCEC

Larsen Toubro (L&T)

VINCI

Other prominent vendors:

Balfour Beatty

Bouygues Construction

Daiwa House Group

Granite Construction

Kiewitas

Red Sea Housing

Skanska

TAISEI

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 07: Geographical segmentation

Part 08: Decision framework

Part 09: Drivers and challenges

Part 10: Market trends

Part 11: Vendor landscape

Part 12: Key vendor analysis

Part 13: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/pr5tjx/global_precast.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170620006023/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T. Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: Construction