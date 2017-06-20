ANAHEIM, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Parsec today announced the addition of pre-configured quality management functions to TrakSYS™, its web-based manufacturing operations management software platform. These new application frameworks provide out-of-the-box functionality that allows for rapid deployment of standards-based solutions for virtually every aspect of quality management, including Statistical Process Control (SPC), workflow, electronic records for regulatory compliance, HACCP, and more.

Manufacturers face significant challenges in their quality management programs and initiatives. TrakSYS helps them to achieve maximum results by giving managers and operators the insights needed to understand what is impacting quality. TrakSYS provides the tools to improve operations, such as alerts, notifications, journaling, and more.

"TrakSYS application frameworks are designed to help accelerate solution deployment, while ensuring users conform to best practices and standards," said Gregory Newman, vice president of marketing for Parsec. "We built the content and functionality using the knowledge we gained working with some of the largest, most sophisticated manufacturers in the world. Now companies of all sizes and all industries can take advantage of that world-class expertise in a software platform that is easy and affordable to deploy and maintain."

Smarter Software for Smart Manufacturing

The pressure to increase quality and quantity, while reducing costs, has manufacturers seeking a deeper understanding of trends and patterns and new ways to drive efficiency and ensure quality. TrakSYS aggregates data from multiple sources to deliver real-time, actionable intelligence for significant quality and productivity improvement -- while leveraging existing assets, resources and infrastructure.

Built to be quickly deployed with out-of-the-box functionality, TrakSYS comes with a comprehensive set of features that have been designed from the ground up to address manufacturers' most pressing needs. By activating a combination of the TrakSYS pre-built application frameworks, manufacturing managers can see more, know more, and do more. And extending TrakSYS is easy, with integrated, web-based configuration tools that eliminate the need for custom scripting for many types of solutions.

TrakSYS is an integrated platform that contains all of the functionality in one package. The modular nature of TrakSYS brings complete flexibility to deploy only the functions that are required, without a major software upgrade. TrakSYS business solutions include OEE, SPC, e-records, maintenance, traceability, workflow, batch processing, sustainability, labor and more.

About Parsec

Parsec is the developer of TrakSYS, a leading real-time manufacturing operations management software platform. Manufacturing companies worldwide rely on Parsec for flexible and configurable software to manage and execute manufacturing operations across the value stream more effectively. Without production disruption, TrakSYS helps manufacturers to significantly improve asset utilization and efficiency, increase capacity with no new capital equipment, reduce production costs, decrease lead time, and improve profitability. With measureable ROI, TrakSYS delivers the bottom-line results that manufacturing companies are looking for. To learn more about Parsec, please visit www.parsec-corp.com and follow the company on LinkedIn.

