PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Adaptive Insights, the only pure-play cloud vendor to be named a leader in strategic corporate performance management (CPM), today announced that the Adaptive Suite was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Awards finalist in the Best Financial Management Solution category. Finalists represent the best products, technologies, and services in software, information, and business technology. Recognized by leading industry analysts for its ease of use, the Adaptive Suite continues to innovate in user experience and accessibility while delivering easy, powerful, and fast planning and analytics software to both finance and business users.

A three-time CODiE award winner, Adaptive Insights provides the only unified planning, reporting, and analytics suite of CPM software built for the cloud. The Adaptive Suite's active planning process empowers organizations to easily and collaboratively visualize performance, plan effectively, and monitor results.

"We continue to innovate and elevate the Adaptive Suite, enabling organizations of all sizes to embrace a powerful platform that can be used by finance and business users alike," said Bhaskar Himatsingka, chief product officer at Adaptive Insights. "Being recognized by the SIIA as a CODiE award finalist underscores our commitment to continuously innovate and push the boundaries for cloud planning software to achieve a best-in-class experience for our customers."

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The Adaptive Suite 2017.1 was honored as one of 205 finalists across the 59 business technology categories. Details about this year's finalists are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists.

The 2017 winners will be announced during the CODiE Award Business Technology Winner Announcement & Celebration, July 25 in San Francisco.

"I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity of the products that have been selected as this year's CODiE Award finalists. We are happy to recognize these products and the power they have to transform the future of how we do business," said Ken Wasch, president of SIIA.

About the SIIA CODiE™ Awards

The SIIA CODiE Awards is the only peer-reviewed program to showcase business and education technology's finest products and services. Industry leaders including senior executives, analysts, media, consultants and investors evaluate assigned products during the first-round review which determines the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

Since 1986, thousands of products, services and solutions have been recognized for achieving excellence. For more information about the SIIA CODiE Awards, visit siia.net/CODiE.

About Adaptive Insights

Adaptive Insights is the recognized leader in cloud corporate performance management (CPM). The company's Adaptive Suite enables companies of all sizes to collaboratively plan and model, easily access real-time analytics, streamline complex financial reporting, and accelerate financial consolidation. With this best-practice active planning process, Adaptive Insights differentiates with easy, powerful, and fast software that empowers more than 3,500 customers in over 50 countries to drive business success.

Adaptive Insights is a privately held company with headquarters in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit adaptiveinsights.com.

