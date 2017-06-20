sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 20.06.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 558 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
20.06.2017 | 16:01
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Shasta Crystals Announces Distribution Agreement for Japan Territory with Hikari, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shasta Crystals announced today that it has entered into an International Distribution Agreement with Hikari, Inc. of Japan to better serve its customers in the territory of Japan.

"We are experiencing tremendous growth in sales of single crystal fibers and thin rodsin Asia and the addition of Hikari to our team will enable us to better serve our customers and promote our products and technology in Japan," said Gisele Maxwell, CEO of Shasta Crystals. "We offer a more complete solution to facilitate the integration of thin single-crystal rods and single-crystal fibers into new or existing high power fiber laser and amplifier systems. This partnership gives us a strong advantage to build our business in these markets."

About Shasta Crystals

Shasta Crystals is a privately held company dedicated to developing next generation crystal growth materials that are critical components in laser systems for a variety of markets including industrial, medical, scientific, military and consumer electronics.

Contact




Shasta Crystals, Inc.

Hikari, Inc.

Kevin McCarthy

Koji Ohta

415-426-7904

81-3-3832-3117

kmccarthy@shastacrystals.com

k_ohta@hikari-trading.com

www.shastacrystals.com

www.hikari-trading.com



© 2017 PR Newswire