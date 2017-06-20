Shasta Crystals Announces Distribution Agreement for Japan Territory with Hikari, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Shasta Crystals announced today that it has entered into an International Distribution Agreement with Hikari, Inc. of Japan to better serve its customers in the territory of Japan.

"We are experiencing tremendous growth in sales of single crystal fibers and thin rodsin Asia and the addition of Hikari to our team will enable us to better serve our customers and promote our products and technology in Japan," said Gisele Maxwell, CEO of Shasta Crystals. "We offer a more complete solution to facilitate the integration of thin single-crystal rods and single-crystal fibers into new or existing high power fiber laser and amplifier systems. This partnership gives us a strong advantage to build our business in these markets."

About Shasta Crystals

Shasta Crystals is a privately held company dedicated to developing next generation crystal growth materials that are critical components in laser systems for a variety of markets including industrial, medical, scientific, military and consumer electronics.

Contact





Shasta Crystals, Inc. Hikari, Inc. Kevin McCarthy Koji Ohta 415-426-7904 81-3-3832-3117 kmccarthy@shastacrystals.com k_ohta@hikari-trading.com www.shastacrystals.com www.hikari-trading.com



