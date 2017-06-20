SC Johnson Exceeds Global Commitment to Donate $15M to Combat Mosquito-borne Diseases

Company's Donations Provide Mosquito Education and Protection for At-Risk Families

RACINE, Wisconsin, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- With concerns about mosquito-borne diseases rising around the world, SC Johnson today announced that it has delivered on a global commitment to donate at least $15 million in pest control products and financial support to help at-risk families combat mosquitoes that may carry Zika virus. Today, with its contribution of more than 480,000 units of OFF!® personal insect repellent to the charity organization Feeding America, the company has exceeded this pledge.

Feeding America will distribute the products via the organization's Feeding Florida affiliate to help protect local at-risk families from mosquito-borne diseases like Zika virus.

"Doing the right thing is an important part of SC Johnson's culture. It's our responsibility to use our more than 60 years of insect science expertise to help families protect themselves against mosquitoes and mosquito-borne diseases," said Fisk Johnson, Chairman and CEO of SC Johnson. "The people of SC Johnson are proud that we could provide product and education to families. We remain committed to helping those most vulnerable."

In February 2016, SC Johnson announced it would donate at least $15 million in pest control products and financial support to charitable organizations in response to last year's global outbreak of Zika and dengue fever. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), more than 1 million people globally die each year from diseases transmitted from mosquitoes.

As the world's leading manufacturer of pest control products, SC Johnson partnered with nongovernmental organizations (NGOs) and health foundations globally to provide personal insect repellents, spatial repellents and household insecticides to millions of families in need. As part of the donation, the company also provided monetary contributions to cover logistics, distribution and education materials.

"We're excited to partner with SC Johnson to provide Florida families with the tools necessary to reduce the spread of Zika and other mosquito-borne diseases," said Robin Safley, Executive Director of Feeding Florida. "The Feeding Florida statewide network of food banks is critical in mobilizing the necessary resources tailored to meet the needs of each community. This donation will help provide families throughout Florida protection from the mosquitoes that may carry disease."

Delivering Donations to Those in Greatest Need

More than 4.8 million units of SC Johnson repellent and insecticide products were shipped to NGOs for distribution to those communities in greatest need primarily in the United States, Caribbean and South America. Key donations and educational initiatives including:

Contributed more than 560,000 units of OFF! Deep Woods ® Towelettes and OFF! ® personal insect repellent to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Foundation. The product was distributed through a variety of channels, including Zika prevention kits specifically targeted to help pregnant women in Puerto Rico , the U.S. Virgin Islands and American Samoa .

Provided more than 1 million units of OFF! ® and Autan ® to various charitable organizations including the American Red Cross and Banco De Alimentos. The donations were distributed to families in need across Latin America including those in Argentina , Brazil , Colombia , Ecuador , Mexico , Paraguay , Peru , Uruguay and Venezuela , which represent some of the hardest hit countries with higher risk of Zika virus and dengue fever.

Donated nearly 90,000 units of OFF! Deep Woods ® and OFF! ® FamilyCare to the Headwaters Relief Organization. The products were distributed to families in need throughout Haiti .

Contributed 480,000 units of OFF! ® personal insect repellent to Feeding America, which will be distributed to needy families throughout Florida via the Feeding Florida affiliate.

Partnered with Sesame Street to raise awareness and share critical information about mosquito bite prevention via the program 1, 2, 3 Stay Away Mosquitoes . The digital toolkit can be downloaded at: www.sesamestreet.org/mosquito .

Launched a SC Johnson-sponsored mosquito education website offering videos on how families can protect themselves from mosquito bites at www.scjohnson.com/mosquitoes . The site is available in 13 languages.

About the SC Johnson Institute of Insect Science for Family Health

The SC Johnson Institute of Insect Science for Family Health - previously known as the SC Johnson Entomology Research Center - was established in 1957. Its main location in Racine, Wisconsin, is one of the world's largest private, urban entomology research centers. In 2013, SC Johnson expanded its research operations globally, opening the first-of-its-kind research facility in China. Company researchers study and advance the sciences of insect biology, physiology, ecology, behavior and toxicology. The Institute also tests pest control formulations and delivery systems to help families protect themselves from insects and the diseases they may carry. Insights from the Institute help SC Johnson in the development of its OFF!®, Raid®, Baygon®, Autan®, AllOut® and other consumer pest control brands that have been trusted by families for generations.

About SC Johnson

SC Johnson is a family company dedicated to innovative, high-quality products, excellence in the workplace and a long-term commitment to the environment and the communities in which it operates. Based in the USA, the company is one of the world's leading manufacturers of household cleaning products and products for home storage, air care, pest control and shoe care, as well as professional products. It markets such well-known brands as GLADE®, KIWI®, OFF!®, PLEDGE®, RAID®, SCRUBBING BUBBLES®, SHOUT®, WINDEX® and ZIPLOC® in the U.S. and beyond, with brands marketed outside the U.S. including AUTAN®, TANA®, BAMA®, BAYGON®, BRISE®, KABIKILLER®, KLEAR®, MR MUSCLE® and RIDSECT®. The 131-year-old company, which generates $10 billion in sales, employs approximately 13,000 people globally and sells products in virtually every country around the world. www.scjohnson.com

