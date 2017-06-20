By Popular Demand, Additional European Dates Added To Depeche Mode's Global Spirit Tour

LOS ANGELES, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Depeche Mode and Live Nation are pleased to announce that, in response to overwhelming demand, the Global Spirit Tour will return to arenas across Europe. These new dates in Europe follow sold-out shows across the region this summer and will extend the previously announced fall tour of Ireland and the UK to mainland Europe, with additional dates to come.

Full details of the current fall & winter Global Spirit Tour are:

November 15, 2017 *Dublin, Ireland 3Arena November 17, 2017 *Manchester, UK Manchester Arena November 19, 2017 *Birmingham, UK Barclaycard Arena November 22, 2017 *London, UK O2 Arena November 24, 2017 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle November 26, 2017 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis November 28, 2017 Stuttgart, Germany Schleyerhalle November 30, 2017 Mannheim, Germany Mannheim Arena January 11, 2018 Hamburg, Germany BarclayCard Arena January 13, 2018 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome January 15, 2018 Cologne, Germany Lanxess-Arena January 17, 2018 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena January 19, 2018 Berlin, Germany Mercedes-Benz Arena January 21, 2018 Nuremberg, Germany Arena Nürnburger January 31, 2018 Prague, Czech Republic O2 Arena February 2, 2018 Budapest, Hungary BSA February 4, 2018 Vienna, Austria Stadthalle February 7, 2018 Krakow, Poland Tauron Arena February 9, 2018 Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena February 11, 2018 Gdansk, Poland Ergo Arena

*previously announced shows

These newly announced shows will bring the band and the Global Spirit Tour back for an encore performance in numerous cities played earlier this summer, while also expanding its reach to fans who haven't yet had a chance to see the musical trendsetters' critically acclaimed tour in support of their new album Spirit. NME has described the tour as "triumphant" and "packed with rock classics and fan favourites."

Throughout the summer European leg of the Live Nation-produced tour, the band have played to sold-out stadiums across Eastern and Western Europe. The summer tour, running from May 5 through July 23, will play to over 1.3 million fans. The tour will then hop across the Atlantic to North America for 30 shows in August, September and October, including a record-breaking four nights at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl, before continuing to stadiums in Latin America in March 2018.

The Global Spirit Tour supports the band's 14th studio album, Spirit, released March 17th via Columbia Records. Spirit has garnered critical acclaim, with MOJO calling it "blow by blow...Depeche Mode's best album in years" and Under the Radar declaring that with Spirit the band "has hit yet another career peak."

Spirit is available now from digital retailers:smarturl.it/Spirit

On the Global Spirit Tour, the band continue their charity partnership with Swiss watch maker Hublot, raising money and awareness for charity: water and furthering their mission of providing safe drinking water to everyone in the world.

About Depeche Mode: One of the most influential, beloved and best-selling musical acts of all time, Depeche Mode have sold over 100 million records and played live to more than 30 million fans worldwide. Formed in 1980, Depeche Mode - Martin Gore, Dave Gahan and Andy Fletcher - continue to win critical and commercial acclaim around the world both in the studio and on the road, with innumerable artists citing them as inspirations and innovators. The band's 14 studio albums have reached the Top Ten in over 20 countries, including the US and UK. Their last studio album, 2013's Delta Machine , debuted at #1 in 12 countries around the world, and launched a world tour that saw the band play to more than 2.5 million fans. In fall 2016, Depeche Mode's Video Singles Collection, a definitive 3 DVD library anthology containing more than four hours of their groundbreaking music videos, was released by SONY Music Entertainment. Their 14th studio album Spirit was released March 17, 2017, and the new album and the Global Spirit Tour are poised to continue the band's history of musical innovation and the band's critical and commercial success.

AboutLiveNationEntertainment(NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, Live Nation Advertising & Sponsorship and Artist Nation Management. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com

