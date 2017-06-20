Middle East and Africa Mobile Remittance and Domestic P2P Transfer Business and Investment Opportunities Report 2017 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, June 20, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Middle East and Africa Mobile Remittance and Domestic P2P Transfer Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast (2014-2020), Retail Spend, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Market Risk" report to their offering.

This is a bundled offering, combining 4 countries. This report provides a data-centric analysis of mobile peer to peer market dynamics to help companies understand business and investment opportunities along with risks.

Market Scope

Market Dynamics: Provides a comprehensive view on size and structure, industry dynamics, market trends, consumer attitude and behaviour, and competitive landscape in mobile payment industry. Details market opportunities across market segments in mobile payment for the period 2015-2021 and identifies opportunities, potential risks, and market innovation.

Mobile Person-to-Person (P2P) Transfers: Provides market estimates and forecasts to assess opportunities in P2P segment, broken down by domestic and international remittances. Details three essential KPIs - mobile payment transaction value, volume and average transaction value.

Consumer Attitude and Behaviour: Drawing from proprietary survey results, this report identifies and interprets key mobile payment KPIs, including spend by age, gender, and income level in both value and volume terms.

Retail Spend: Breaks down retail spend across 10 categories to provide detailed insights on consumer behaviour and changing dynamics of spend through mobile wallet.

