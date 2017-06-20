CAMBRIDGE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 06/20/17 -- Kromet International Inc. is proud to announce the release of their new antimicrobial coating technology, Pure Protect. Originally developed for use in medical implants, the coating has been scientifically engineered and positioned to help businesses across a wide range of industries elevate themselves above competitors by adding protection.

Pure Protect works by continuously releasing highly antimicrobial Ag+ silver ions through oxidization, which breaks down bacterial proteins and enzymes needed for their reproduction. Through this mechanism, the coating effectively renders 99.9% of germs harmless after 12 hours and eliminates the need for manual disinfection of surfaces.

"We believe Pure Protect will make our existing and future customers' products more valuable through helping to protect their end-user," stated Mike Owens, President and CEO, Kromet International Inc.

And with over 10 years in research and development, Pure Protect is poised to do just that.

In addition to its antimicrobial properties, Pure Protect edges out previous iterations of similar technologies by utilizing microparticles over nanoparticles. The larger, highly porous molecules are harmless to humans, pets, and wildlife and are easily captured at water treatment facilities so they do not enter lakes, rivers, or oceans.

Because Pure Protect is applied during the product finishing stage, the coating can be applied to a wide and varying range of surfaces. As such, Kromet is prepared for new and exciting challenges and eager to help businesses and their products become inherently more valuable.

Kromet International Inc. is a global leader in the manufacturing of finished metal components and assemblies for the appliance, furniture, mass transit, automotive and LED lighting marketplaces.

To learn more about Pure Protect or Kromet, please visit http://pureprotect.kromet.com and http://www.kromet.com respectively.

